'They Will Wind Up Divorced': Megyn Kelly Blasts Bill de Blasio's Decision to Live With Estranged Wife After Separation
Megyn Kelly is giving her hot take on Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray's decision to separate and date other people while continuing to live together.
The journalist discussed the pair's untraditional announcement on the Friday, July 7, episode of her podcast, admitting she was surprised the former mayor of NYC had "the gall" to tweet out the news and call it "a love story."
"It's not a love story. It is nothing that I recognize as love," she emphasized. "If you marry someone, and you have a troubled marriage or you decide after all your years together, you don't want to be with them – I do believe in divorce, I've had one."
"I don't believe in desecrating the institution of marriage by staying in it," Kelly, 52, explained. "And so calling yourself married and calling it a ‘love story’ while you invite another man into your bed, in your marital home as you walk past the pictures of you and your family on the way to your bedroom, that's not normal, and I'm not going to support it."
The TV star also referenced de Blasio, 62, noting in his explanation that McCray, 68, "was an out lesbian when they got married," with Kelly suggesting, "Don't marry a lesbian if you're a man, OK?"
The Fox News alum concluded her spiel about the duo by predicting that things will just become more hostile between the estranged spouses.
"They say that they're gonna stay together. But they just don't need to possess each other," she stated. "This is going to fail. I'm on record. This will fail. They will wind up divorced. This is not sustainable."
Kelly also confessed she's no marriage expert, especially since she's yet to annul her own, something she's "guilted over." However, she did note it's something she's working on.