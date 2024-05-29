'See You in Court': Stephen Belafonte Claims He Was 'Never' Abusive to Ex-Wife Mel B Amid $5 Million Defamation Lawsuit

As OK! previously reported, Mel B and Belafonte were married from 2007 through 2017. Following their split, the America's Got Talent alum began speaking out about the alleged abuse she endured throughout the relationship.

"Trauma from abuse never goes. So you need to be able to recognize it, be kind to yourself and just quiet that voice, which you can do," she explained in an interview published earlier this year. "You have to just basically say to yourself, ‘It’s not your fault and he was the problem, not you.’ And you just have to heal yourself. And that’s going to be a lifetime, a long journey for me."

