mel c alleges she was sexually assaulted by a massage therapist prior to first spice girls show

"What drives me is being on stage, being a performer, so here we were, the eve of the first-ever Spice Girls show, so I treat myself to a massage in the hotel," she continued. "And what happened to me -- I kind of buried, immediately, because there were other things to focus on. I didn’t want to make a fuss but also I didn’t have time to deal with it."

The vocalist revealed she put the experience in the back of her mind until she sat down to write her memoir Who I Am, which will hit shelves September 15. "It came to me in a dream, or I kind of woke up and it was in my mind. And I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I haven’t even thought about having that in the book.' Then, of course, I had to think, 'Well, do I want to reveal this?' And I just thought, actually, I think it’s really important for me to say it, and to finally deal with it and process it," Chisholm explained.