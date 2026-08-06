Mel C Reveals She Had ‘a Little Chat’ After Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Wore White to Her Wedding

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Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm is proving that even a potential wedding fashion faux pas can become a funny memory when it involves the Spice Girls. The newlywed singer has opened up about the moment she noticed bandmate Geri Halliwell wearing white to her romantic Lake District wedding to Australian model Chris Dingwall — and her reaction was surprisingly relaxed.

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Mel C Said She ‘Had a Little Chat’ With Geri Halliwell After the Wedding Photos Emerged

Source: MEGA Mel C insisted there was no Spice Girls drama behind Geri Halliwell’s unexpected wedding guest look.

The duo tied the knot on July 18 after three years together during a two-part celebration that began with a civil ceremony in Sydney and ended with an intimate lakeside gathering in England. Joining her for the special occasion were fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Emma Bunton and Halliwell, while Victoria Beckham was the only member unable to attend. However, it wasn’t Beckham’s absence that caught fans’ attention. Wedding photos showed Ginger Spice standing beside the bride in a floral dress that featured a striking amount of white, leading many fans to wonder whether Mel C had something to say about it.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @kiis1065/Instagram Victoria Beckham customized Mel C’s Lake District gown.

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Source: MEGA Mel C married Australian model Chris Dingwall during a romantic two-part celebration.

Speaking on Sydney radio station KIIS 1065, the “I Turn to You” singer said, “I did have a little chat with Geri because it is her favorite color… She had a beautiful floral dress on, and it was white." She quickly reassured listeners that there was no behind-the-scenes Spice Girls drama, joking the 53-year-old star wears white “every day." “I did have a little giggle with her about that,” she added.

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Victoria Beckham Still Played a Major Role in Mel C’s Wedding Despite Missing the Ceremony

Source: MEGA Mel C praised Victoria Beckham’s designs for feeling 'really feminine.'

While Halliwell’s outfit sparked conversation, Beckham still played an important role in the wedding despite being thousands of miles away. The fashion designer created Mel C’s elegant ivory wedding gown and also lent her a dress for the Australian ceremony after a last-minute fitting issue. The Posh Spice later customized the Lake District dress with vintage lace details and delicate hand-finished touches. The “Northern Star” hitmaker was full of praise for her friend’s work, saying her designs are “really feminine, but in a way that feels comfortable, and very me.”

Source: MEGA Mel C revealed several Spice Girls songs were played during the celebrations.