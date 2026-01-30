Spice Girls' Mel C Refuses to Discuss Victoria Beckham's Dramatic Family Feud in Interview: 'Not Talking About That'
Jan. 30 2026, Updated 10:46 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham's girls have her back!
On the Friday, January 30, installment of the U.K.'s "Heart Breakfast" radio show, host Amanda Holden was chatting with Spice Girls star Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm when she brought up the fashion designer's dramatic family feud.
'We Won't Be Talking About That'
"I’m not going to talk to you about anything else. I’ve actually banned talking about the Beckhams on this show because I’m heartbroken for them," Holden noted. "So, we won’t be talking about that."
"Yeah, we won’t be talking about that," agreed Chisholm.
However, Holden did still want to chat about the Spice Girls since the girl group's 30-year reunion is on the horizon.
Mel C Talks Spice Girls' Recent Reunion and Future
"Well, this is the thing. If you remember looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us. So, she has to have that experience," Chisholm said of the band's future. "Do you know what, it’s so lovely. I’m sure a lot of your listeners out there saw the picture from last weekend."
- Spice Girls Member Mel C Says She Parents 'Very Differently' as Drama With Victoria Beckham and Her Son Brooklyn Explodes
- David and Victoria Beckham Are 'Horrified' Over Brooklyn Family Feud: 'They Are Afraid of Losing Their Son'
- Victoria Beckham Reunites With Spice Girls to Celebrate Emma Bunton's 50th Birthday Amid Family Feud With Brooklyn Beckham
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We were celebrating Emma [Bunton’s] birthday. We missed Melanie B, she wasn’t there sadly. But the four of us, the rest of us were there and it was so lovely."
"And you know what it’s like, it was a big birthday. So, you feel very nostalgic," she revealed. "So, we’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time and I’m always keeping my fingers crossed."
Inside the Beckham Family Feud
As OK! reported, Beckham and husband David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has been at odds with his family for quite some time, but he stirred the pot earlier this month when he explained why he has no desire to reconcile with his brood.
In a social media post, Brooklyn claimed his family has been "disrespectful" to his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the start and denied claims the actress was "controlling." Instead, he alleged his parents have "controlled" him for most of his life.
"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade," Brooklyn explained. "But I believe the truth will always come out."
The chef went on to accuse his mom of sabotaging his 2022 wedding, spilling, "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song."
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he recalled. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
Brooklyn called the situation "humiliating."
Neither David nor Victoria have responded to their son's allegations.