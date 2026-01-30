or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Victoria Beckham
OK LogoNEWS

Spice Girls' Mel C Refuses to Discuss Victoria Beckham's Dramatic Family Feud in Interview: 'Not Talking About That'

Split photo of Melanie Chisholm and Victoria Beckham
Source: @thisisheart/youtube;mega

Melanie 'Mel C' Chisholm is still good friends with Victoria Beckham.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Updated 10:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham's girls have her back!

On the Friday, January 30, installment of the U.K.'s "Heart Breakfast" radio show, host Amanda Holden was chatting with Spice Girls star Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm when she brought up the fashion designer's dramatic family feud.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Won't Be Talking About That'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Melanie Chisholm wasn't interested in talking about pal Victoria Beckham's ongoing family feud.
Source: @thisisheart/youtube

Melanie Chisholm wasn't interested in talking about pal Victoria Beckham's ongoing family feud.

"I’m not going to talk to you about anything else. I’ve actually banned talking about the Beckhams on this show because I’m heartbroken for them," Holden noted. "So, we won’t be talking about that."

"Yeah, we won’t be talking about that," agreed Chisholm.

However, Holden did still want to chat about the Spice Girls since the girl group's 30-year reunion is on the horizon.

Article continues below advertisement

Mel C Talks Spice Girls' Recent Reunion and Future

Source: @thisisheart/youtube

Chisholm said it was great reuniting with her fellow Spice Girls earlier this month.

"Well, this is the thing. If you remember looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us. So, she has to have that experience," Chisholm said of the band's future. "Do you know what, it’s so lovely. I’m sure a lot of your listeners out there saw the picture from last weekend."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Victoria Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Victoria Beckham didn't join the Spice Girls when they reunited after the first time they disbanded.
Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram

Victoria Beckham didn't join the Spice Girls when they reunited after the first time they disbanded.

"We were celebrating Emma [Bunton’s] birthday. We missed Melanie B, she wasn’t there sadly. But the four of us, the rest of us were there and it was so lovely."

"And you know what it’s like, it was a big birthday. So, you feel very nostalgic," she revealed. "So, we’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time and I’m always keeping my fingers crossed."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Beckham Family Feud

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham accused his family of being 'disrespectful' to his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham accused his family of being 'disrespectful' to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

As OK! reported, Beckham and husband David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has been at odds with his family for quite some time, but he stirred the pot earlier this month when he explained why he has no desire to reconcile with his brood.

In a social media post, Brooklyn claimed his family has been "disrespectful" to his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the start and denied claims the actress was "controlling." Instead, he alleged his parents have "controlled" him for most of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham said he doesn't want to reconcile with his 'controlling' parents.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham said he doesn't want to reconcile with his 'controlling' parents.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade," Brooklyn explained. "But I believe the truth will always come out."

The chef went on to accuse his mom of sabotaging his 2022 wedding, spilling, "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song."

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife," he recalled. "But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

Brooklyn called the situation "humiliating."

Neither David nor Victoria have responded to their son's allegations.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.