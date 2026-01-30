Spice Girls' Mel C Refuses to Discuss Victoria Beckham's Dramatic Family Feud in Interview: 'Not Talking About That'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'We Won't Be Talking About That'

Source: @thisisheart/youtube Melanie Chisholm wasn't interested in talking about pal Victoria Beckham's ongoing family feud.

"I’m not going to talk to you about anything else. I’ve actually banned talking about the Beckhams on this show because I’m heartbroken for them," Holden noted. "So, we won’t be talking about that." "Yeah, we won’t be talking about that," agreed Chisholm. However, Holden did still want to chat about the Spice Girls since the girl group's 30-year reunion is on the horizon.

Article continues below advertisement

Mel C Talks Spice Girls' Recent Reunion and Future

Source: @thisisheart/youtube Chisholm said it was great reuniting with her fellow Spice Girls earlier this month.

"Well, this is the thing. If you remember looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us. So, she has to have that experience," Chisholm said of the band's future. "Do you know what, it’s so lovely. I’m sure a lot of your listeners out there saw the picture from last weekend."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram Victoria Beckham didn't join the Spice Girls when they reunited after the first time they disbanded.

"We were celebrating Emma [Bunton’s] birthday. We missed Melanie B, she wasn’t there sadly. But the four of us, the rest of us were there and it was so lovely." "And you know what it’s like, it was a big birthday. So, you feel very nostalgic," she revealed. "So, we’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time and I’m always keeping my fingers crossed."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Beckham Family Feud

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham accused his family of being 'disrespectful' to his wife, Nicola Peltz.

As OK! reported, Beckham and husband David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has been at odds with his family for quite some time, but he stirred the pot earlier this month when he explained why he has no desire to reconcile with his brood. In a social media post, Brooklyn claimed his family has been "disrespectful" to his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the start and denied claims the actress was "controlling." Instead, he alleged his parents have "controlled" him for most of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham said he doesn't want to reconcile with his 'controlling' parents.