OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over BFF Ivanka Trump as Former First Daughter Celebrates Husband Jared Kushner's Birthday: Photos

kim kardashian ivanka trump jared kushner birthday photos
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 15 2024, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ivanka Trump was all smiles for her husband Jared Kushner's birthday — despite her father Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes.

The former first daughter recently took to Instagram with a carousel of images highlighting her longtime lover's special day on Wednesday, January 10.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian ivanka trump jared kushner birthday photos
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump wished her husband, Jared Kushner, a happy belated birthday after he turned 43 on Wednesday, January 10.

"Belated but brimming with love: Celebrating Jared’s special day surrounded by our favorite little people ♥️," the 42-year-old wrote alongside several snaps of Ivanka, Kushner, 43, and their three kids: Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7.

The photos featured the family striking various poses in front of a cake lit with birthday candles, as well as a glimpse into an intimate date-night dinner between Ivanka and Jared.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian ivanka trump jared kushner birthday photos
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The couple shares three kids: Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7.

In one of the snaps, the kids looked gleeful while their parents leaned in for a steamy smooch.

After sharing the upload with her 7.5 million Instagram followers, Ivanka's fans and friends — including her bestie Kim Kardashian —flooded the comments section reacting to the sweet celebration.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian ivanka trump jared kushner birthday photos
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tied the knot in 2009.

"Cutest pics ever!!!! Happy Birthday Jared," the SKIMS founder wrote, while televangelist Paula Michelle White-Cain added: "Happy Birthday Jared! Jon and I love and celebrate you 🙏🏻❤️🎂."

"These pics are beautiful!!❤️ SO much love and joy! Happy Birthday!! 🎂," a third user expressed, as a fourth gushed, "beautiful family! Happy Birthday Jared ! Ivanka you are absolutely gorgeous!!"

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Kim's comment on Ivanka's post comes as their friendship has seemed to grow even stronger in recent months.

Fans of both socialites were shocked to see Ivanka in an upload highlighting Kim's birthday festivities in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian ivanka trump jared kushner birthday photos
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has previously criticized Donald Trump.

"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨ thank you for all the birthday love ❤️," The Kardashians star expressed in the caption of a post featuring photos from her birthday celebrations.

At the time, both Kim, 43, and Ivanka's followers were confused by the pair's bond, as the brunette bombshell has previously criticized the New York native's dad during his presidency.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Still, hate hasn't stopped the duo from spending time together, as Ivanka shared a photo of her and Kim hanging out once again in December 2023.

"Viva Las Vegas ! Bringing some Miami spice to LV ! Congrats to my amazing friends @DavidGrutman and @jeffrey.soffer._01 on the epic opening of the @fontainebleaulasvegas 🎲✨," Ivanka penned last month alongside various pictures and videos of her trip to Sin City — including two solo snaps of her and Kim, as well as a video of Justin Timberlake performing during his special concert.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.