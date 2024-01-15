Kim Kardashian Gushes Over BFF Ivanka Trump as Former First Daughter Celebrates Husband Jared Kushner's Birthday: Photos
Ivanka Trump was all smiles for her husband Jared Kushner's birthday — despite her father Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes.
The former first daughter recently took to Instagram with a carousel of images highlighting her longtime lover's special day on Wednesday, January 10.
"Belated but brimming with love: Celebrating Jared’s special day surrounded by our favorite little people ♥️," the 42-year-old wrote alongside several snaps of Ivanka, Kushner, 43, and their three kids: Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7.
The photos featured the family striking various poses in front of a cake lit with birthday candles, as well as a glimpse into an intimate date-night dinner between Ivanka and Jared.
In one of the snaps, the kids looked gleeful while their parents leaned in for a steamy smooch.
After sharing the upload with her 7.5 million Instagram followers, Ivanka's fans and friends — including her bestie Kim Kardashian —flooded the comments section reacting to the sweet celebration.
"Cutest pics ever!!!! Happy Birthday Jared," the SKIMS founder wrote, while televangelist Paula Michelle White-Cain added: "Happy Birthday Jared! Jon and I love and celebrate you 🙏🏻❤️🎂."
"These pics are beautiful!!❤️ SO much love and joy! Happy Birthday!! 🎂," a third user expressed, as a fourth gushed, "beautiful family! Happy Birthday Jared ! Ivanka you are absolutely gorgeous!!"
Kim's comment on Ivanka's post comes as their friendship has seemed to grow even stronger in recent months.
Fans of both socialites were shocked to see Ivanka in an upload highlighting Kim's birthday festivities in October 2023.
"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨ thank you for all the birthday love ❤️," The Kardashians star expressed in the caption of a post featuring photos from her birthday celebrations.
At the time, both Kim, 43, and Ivanka's followers were confused by the pair's bond, as the brunette bombshell has previously criticized the New York native's dad during his presidency.
Still, hate hasn't stopped the duo from spending time together, as Ivanka shared a photo of her and Kim hanging out once again in December 2023.
"Viva Las Vegas ! Bringing some Miami spice to LV ! Congrats to my amazing friends @DavidGrutman and @jeffrey.soffer._01 on the epic opening of the @fontainebleaulasvegas 🎲✨," Ivanka penned last month alongside various pictures and videos of her trip to Sin City — including two solo snaps of her and Kim, as well as a video of Justin Timberlake performing during his special concert.