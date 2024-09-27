Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Exposes Former First Lady for Licensing Off Her Personal Photos for Profit

During a sit-down interview with Fox News, Ainsley Earherdt brought up an image of Donald Trump's wife and a young Barron Trump.

Earherdt said, "I looked at that picture and I said, 'This is a working mom's life.' We can all relate to this. Everything's chaotic, everything's hectic, but it's so much fun."

She then asked the former first lady, "When you look at that picture, what was happening in that moment?"

Melania answered, "When I see it, that was the time I did QVC collection, my jewelry... I was there playing with Barron. It's very important that we show our children that we are working, too."