Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Exposes Former First Lady for Licensing Off Her Personal Photos for Profit
Former First Lady Melania Trump was called out by an ex-aide for selling off her personal photos to keep control of her own public image.
During a sit-down interview with Fox News, Ainsley Earherdt brought up an image of Donald Trump's wife and a young Barron Trump.
Earherdt said, "I looked at that picture and I said, 'This is a working mom's life.' We can all relate to this. Everything's chaotic, everything's hectic, but it's so much fun."
She then asked the former first lady, "When you look at that picture, what was happening in that moment?"
Melania answered, "When I see it, that was the time I did QVC collection, my jewelry... I was there playing with Barron. It's very important that we show our children that we are working, too."
Melania's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shared a clip of Melania's interview about the "casual" image of her with Barron on X and wrote, "THIS IS LAUGHABLE. Melania Trump has a PERSONAL photographer who takes PHOTOS of Melania in locations around the world. Melania approves the photos she wants the public to see, and then she LICENSES them to Getty Images to make a PROFIT."
The comments on Wolkoff's post were flooded with people calling the entire Trump family a "bunch of phonies."
One X user commented, "What a juggle and struggle Melania had as a 'working' from home mother of one with a household staff and unlimited funds. So relatable to every woman, especially those of us w/ multiple children."
Another critic joked, "I mean, all working moms can relate to working at solid gold desks in full glam."
A third person said, "Everything to do with this family is fake. It's a show. There's not a single honest one amongst them, and unfortunately, they're being force-fed down all our throats because Big Don wants to be King."
This isn't the first time Melania's ex-aide called her out for "staging" everything she does.
As OK! previously reported, back when Trump was facing his New York criminal trial, Stephanie told outlets, "Melania is Melania's own person."
"In regards, again, to a marriage that you want to consider to be something that most people are trying to still understand, don't. I do not see her supporting him this way ... I think you can feel that humiliation without having to put yourself in front of the cameras," she explained. "Everything Melania does is staged."
