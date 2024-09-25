'Man Has No Shame': Donald Trump Mocked for Staring at a Woman's Chest During a Campaign Event Without Wife Melania

One user commented, "Trump is a perv. He has no shame and is taking full advantage of Melania wanting to be as far away from him as humanly possible."

Another X user wrote, "He’s looking at the only place where he finds value in women. It’s below the neck, and I'm not talking about their heart."

A third person shared the post and claimed, "This man isn't shaking the 'pig' allegations. Laura Loomer gets kicked off of the campaign trail, and now Trump's looking for someone else to get his rocks off to."