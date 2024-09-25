'Man Has No Shame': Donald Trump Mocked for Staring at a Woman's Chest During a Campaign Event Without Wife Melania
Former President Donald Trump was caught on camera looking directly at a woman's chest during a recent campaign event.
The GOP nominee's wife has been absent from the campaign trail, and many critics have pointed out how cozy Trump has gotten with some of his female supporters in recent weeks.
Editor-in-Chief of MeidasTouch News Ron Filipkowski shared an image on X of Trump leaning on the stage with his eyes directed towards a woman on stage wearing a sparkly golden dress and wrote, "Where's he looking?"
Several people in the comments claimed the former president was looking directly to the unnamed woman's chest and called him a "serial misogynist" and a "disgusting old man."
One user commented, "Trump is a perv. He has no shame and is taking full advantage of Melania wanting to be as far away from him as humanly possible."
Another X user wrote, "He’s looking at the only place where he finds value in women. It’s below the neck, and I'm not talking about their heart."
A third person shared the post and claimed, "This man isn't shaking the 'pig' allegations. Laura Loomer gets kicked off of the campaign trail, and now Trump's looking for someone else to get his rocks off to."
Rumors swirled Trump was having an affair with Loomer after the two of them were spotted getting cozy with one another at a few campaign stops in recent weeks.
As OK! previously reported, Trump defended his relationship with Loomer during a recent campaign stop at his golf course in Los Angeles, California. The ex-president said he wasn't sure why a reporter asked him about his Republican colleagues' concerns about their "close relationship."
The former first lady has remained MIA from the campaign trail ever since her husband secured the GOP's nomination during the Republican National Convention. She hasn't appeared at a single recent rally and didn't join the Republican nominee when he flew out to the ABC debate, prompting viewers to weigh in on Melania's whereabouts.
One person tweeted, "Melania's going to be 'having dinner' with the pool boy," while another said, "She's with her lawyers trying to plan for a future where Trump isn't in the [White House]."