'Everything Melania Does Is Staged': Donald Trump's Wife Likely to Never 'Support' Him During Hush Money Trial, Claims Ex-Aide
It looks like Melania Trump won't be making an appearance at her husband Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York City, according to an ex-aide.
"I don't think we're going to see Melania Trump accompany Donald to court," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania, said in a new interview.
"Melania is Melania's own person," she told CNN. "In regards, again, to a marriage that you want to consider to be something that most people are trying to still understand, don't. I do not see her supporting him this way .... I think you can feel that humiliation without having to put yourself in front of the cameras. Everything Melania does is staged."
This is hardly the first time Stephanie has made comments about the pair's relationship.
- 'Oh, Wow': Michael Cohen's Bombshell Testimony About Donald Trump's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels Stuns Kaitlan Collins
- Donald Trump Joked He Wouldn't Be 'on the Market' for Long If Wife Melania Left Him for Stormy Daniels Affair, Michael Cohen Testifies
- Donald Trump Schmoozes With Younger Women at Mother's Day Dinner as Wife Melania Is Nowhere to Be Seen
"I was worried sick about Melania hours before Donald’s 2nd presidential debate and texted her, 'Are you ok?' (as you can see below)," Stephanie wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing text messages from a prior conversation. "Melania’s response…'Hi love. I canceled interview tomorrow (with @andersoncooper ) & wanted to know 'If I had time for lunch.' She wanted to talk."
"It’s an unconventional marriage & she’s complicit. Remember that Melania does not care what anyone thinks about her or Donald. She knows who she married and so does he. @ManhattanDA," Stephanie continued.
Donald, 77, is currently in the midst of his hush money trial, but his wife has yet to show up — especially since they are exposing his alleged affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.
CNN star Kaitlan Collins believes the former first lady is likely not thrilled about being in the headlines.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And obviously this is going to be a really sensitive moment in this trial, which is how personal this will be for Donald Trump. Karen McDougal is one of the most personal parts of this because she alleged not only that they had an affair, she said they had a relationship," Collins claimed. "And this was something that when, I know from covering the White House and covering Melania Trump, it was deeply upsetting for the first, the former first lady, Melania Trump, and it created a rift in the relationship between her and Donald Trump. Everyone talks about Stormy Daniels and yes, that certainly was there as well. But Karen McDougal I, we were told at the time, agitated Melania Trump more so, actually, than Stormy Daniels had."