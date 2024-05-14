'Everything Melania Does Is Staged': Donald Trump's Wife Likely to Never 'Support' Him During Hush Money Trial, Claims Ex-Aide

"I don't think we're going to see Melania Trump accompany Donald to court," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania, said in a new interview.

"Melania is Melania's own person," she told CNN. "In regards, again, to a marriage that you want to consider to be something that most people are trying to still understand, don't. I do not see her supporting him this way .... I think you can feel that humiliation without having to put yourself in front of the cameras. Everything Melania does is staged."