Melania Trump Attempting to Send a Message She's a 'Loving Mother' as She Tries to Profit Off Her New $245 Gold Necklace, Ex-Aide Claims

After it was revealed that Trump is selling a $245 necklace in honor of Mother's Day, Wolkoff weighed in on her recent endeavor.

"Melania Trump is using 2016 playbook. Staying away from ‘bullying’ & focusing on a strong message as a ‘loving mother’ because no one would dare come after a loving mother wanting to protect her son. Now she is trying to profit off of being a mother, promoting 'Love & Gratitude,'" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, April 23.