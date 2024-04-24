Melania Trump Attempting to Send a Message She's a 'Loving Mother' as She Tries to Profit Off Her New $245 Gold Necklace, Ex-Aide Claims
Is it all an act? According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania Trump, the former model, 53, is trying to look like she's a saint — even though she's not.
After it was revealed that Trump is selling a $245 necklace in honor of Mother's Day, Wolkoff weighed in on her recent endeavor.
"Melania Trump is using 2016 playbook. Staying away from ‘bullying’ & focusing on a strong message as a ‘loving mother’ because no one would dare come after a loving mother wanting to protect her son. Now she is trying to profit off of being a mother, promoting 'Love & Gratitude,'" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, April 23.
Wolkoff didn't stop there and continued to point out how Trump seemingly likes the spotlight. "I was there at the beginning. I witnessed the transformation of Melania Trump from gold plate to solid gold when she married Donald and got on the cover of Vogue. At the time I believed she had the heart to match. Knowing only her gold shell remains, I learned the hard way that’s all she ever was, and I was the sucker who bought the fake watch on the street corner. Now she’s selling a gold plated pendant to grift off the 'love' and 'gratitude' of a mother?!! How apropos!" she wrote.
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently announced she would be selling the jewelry, writing: “Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life. For this Mother’s Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers."
However, people couldn't help but slam Trump — especially amid her husband's legal woes.
One person wrote, "So she's finally getting into the family business of grifting every opportunity?" while another said, "When have we ever seen a former president selling cheap trinkets, commemorative coins and junk? It’s so low brow and embarrassing."
A third person added, "The family of grifters keep on grifting," while another said, None of these 'billionaires' stray far from daddy's grift. It's pathetic."
Even though Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial, Melania is apparently gearing up for more events with her hubby ahead of the 2024 election.
“Melania Trump emerged as the main star at the Republican fund-raiser at John Paulson’s $100 million house in Palm Beach,” a source told Page Six about a prior event. “The former first lady, who usually appears quite serious in photographs, seemed to never stop smiling Saturday night and was charming and talkative to all the guests . . . She’s ready to be first lady again and clearly enjoyed the evening.”
The insider added: “Melania enjoys being a hostess . . . She’s very supportive of her husband’s campaign and as we get closer to the final months, you can expect to see her more at key events."