Melania Trump 'Stands Proudly' Behind Past Nude Photoshoots: 'We Should Honor Our Bodies'
Melania Trump is speaking out about her past as a nude model.
The third wife of former president Donald Trump bared it all while posing for a French adult magazine in 1995 and once again for British GQ in 2000. Although she has been criticized for her decision to show her body throughout her modeling career, she has largely remained silent on her choices until now.
On Wednesday, September 18, Melania shared a video to her Instagram which featured of voiceover of herself explaining the long history of nude figures in art.
"Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?" she asked. "The more pressing question is, why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot? Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?"
The slideshow included images of famous works of art that portray different versions of the human body, including Michelangelo's statue of David and John Collier’s work "Lady Godiva."
"Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration," the former first lady continued. "We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression."
Although Melania decided to break her silence on certain aspects of her modelling career, she's kept mum on the rumors that her husband, 78, and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, 31, are having an affair or potentially attempting to stage a relationship.
Social media users have noticed that the self-proclaimed "proud Islamophobe" has been at the ex-prez's side for several stops on the campaign trail while Melania has been nowhere to be found. One particular photo that sparked gossip featured the far-right activist apparently beaming adoringly up at Donald as they stood very close to one another.
However, Laura slammed the rumors during a recent episode of her "Loomer Unleashed" podcast.
"Such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump! They’ve taken it so far!" she said on her podcast. "I don’t suck d--- to get to the top."
"I’m not even going to repeat the things that they’re saying about me," she continued. "Because, well, it’s just honestly the most disgusting s--- I’ve heard in my life."