Melania Trump Feels 'Betrayed' After MAGA Pastor Exposes Son Barron's Religious Awakening: 'This Isn't About Politics'
Dec. 8 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Melania Trump is not happy after her son Barron's late-night phone call with TikTok pastor Stuart Knechtle was exposed to the public.
Insides are claiming the first lady was left livid by the religious MAGA influencer after he revealed during a spiritual podcast discussion that Barron is "very close to putting his faith in Christ."
Melania, 55, has tried to keep her and President Donald Trump's 19-year-old son's life private — especially when it comes to his religious journey.
"Melania has always stressed discretion. She believes her family’s private life is sacred. This? It’s a betrayal," a White House insider told British-American gossip columnist Rob Shuter in a Sunday, December 7, Substack post.
Another insider admitted, "Melania exploded when she heard about it. This isn’t just disappointment — it’s fury."
Meanwhile a third source noted the first lady's anger has nothing to do with the subject matter, but rather a breaking of boundaries.
Melania Trump 'Tries to Shield' Son Barron From the 'Spotlight'
"This isn’t about politics or religion. It’s about trust. She has always tried to shield him from the spotlight," they explained.
"Melania’s circle is circulating reminders about confidentiality. Everyone who works with the family knows: leaks will not be tolerated. Barron’s moment might have been innocent, but the betrayal? Devastating," a White House aide allegedly warned.
Plus, Shuter acknowledged how the "timing couldn't be worse" following Barron's recent move from Manhattan to Washington, D.C. after transferring New York University campuses, as Melania doesn't want unnecessary stress added to the first son's ongoing adjustment.
Barron Trump Is 'Very Close to Putting His Faith in Christ'
Melania's alleged outrage comes after Stuart spilled details about his 12:30 a.m. phone call with Barron.
The influential conservative pastor — who has more than 2.4 million followers across his social media platforms — said he provided Barron with extensive information about the Christian religion.
"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," the 37-year-old preacher shared during an appearance on the Thursday, December 4, episode of "The George Janko Show" podcast.
Stuart continued: "I thought I was really on, I was pumped. And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations."
Recalling his conversation with President Trump's son, Stuart added: "I said, ‘Hey, look, Barron, I usually don't go by this typically as evidence, but I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?'"
In response, Stuart claimed Barron replied, "Oh, that's a very, very interesting point, and you have eyewitness testimony."
"And that was the only thing that stuck with him," Stuart said regarding the biblical concept of divine communication from God. "And he’s very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close."