Donald Trump Brags About Melania After Pope Francis' Funeral: 'People Loved Her'
Donald Trump is still wife Melania Trump's biggest fan — even though he said he was "too busy" to get her a birthday present this year.
After Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, April 26, the president, 78, was asked about how the celebration went.
"We had a great dinner," he replied.
“She’s a great first lady. People loved her,” he said.
For the first time in a while, Donald didn't wish his wife a happy birthday on April 26.
Instead, she marked the occasion with a photo of herself closing her eyes at the funeral.
“Thank you all for the heartfelt birthday wishes,” she wrote. “I had the honor of attending Pope Francis’ funeral, on this day, where I prayed for the healing of those who are suffering and for peace in the world.”
As OK! previously reported, the politician seemed distracted about making arrangements for his wife's birthday.
"Are you taking Melania to dinner or have you had time to get her a present?" one reporter previously asked him.
"I haven’t had much time to buy presents. I’ve been pretty busy. But it’s working out. People are starting to understand how good tariffs are… for us," he said in a clip, which was posted on X.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Of course, people thought the interaction was hilarious, as the two are rarely seen with one another. One person wrote, 'Wrong Answer… this is where you say 'of course… we’re planning a nice celebration. She’s the love of my life.' You don’t say 'uhh how bout those tariffs,'" one person wrote, while another said, "Says the guy that spends every weekend golfing."
A third person added, "Yeah her birthday is okay, but have you heard about my great tariffs?" while a fourth joked, "Just what Melania wants, a Trump 2028 hat personally signed by her loving husband."
The duo made an appearance at Pope Francis' funeral, where Melania apparently gave her husband some words of wisdom prior to him meeting some world leaders.
Though Donald told reporters at the Fiumicino Airport that it would be “a little disrespectful to have meetings when you’re at the funeral of a pope,” he was encouraged by Melania to embrace the French president, Emmanuel Macron.
According to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, the first lady advised her husband, “You should go do it.”
As Donald leaned into his wife, he responded, “Oh, alright.”