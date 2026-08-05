Politics Melania Trump Criticized by Legal Expert for Staying 'Strangely Silent' on New Abuse Allegations Against Rep. Max Miller Source: MEGA;@repmaxmiller/Instagram An expert noted that Melania Trump is 'strangely silent' on new Max Miller abuse allegations. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 5 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A legal analyst said Melania Trump’s silence on the growing domestic violence scandal surrounding Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller has the MAGA world rattled. As the scandal continues to rage within Republican ranks, a double standard from the elusive FLOTUS has emerged, as she allegedly urged one of Miller's former accusers to seek police intervention. Miller, a staunch MAGA loyalist and former Trump advisor, is facing intense scrutiny and widespread calls to resign following severe allegations of domestic violence.

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Inside the Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA;@repmaxmiller/Instagram Melania Trump has not commented on Ohio Rep. Max Miller's ex-wife accusing him of abuse.

His ex-wife, Emily Moreno, who is the daughter of fellow MAGA Sen. Bernie Moreno, alleged Max engaged in severe physical violence, which included pushing her into walls, throwing scalding water at her and holding a gun to her head. The most explosive aspect of the current legal battle involves claims that the couple's 2-year-old daughter suffered a broken collarbone under highly suspicious, unexplained circumstances while in Max's care. While releasing a 20-minute defensive video on X to deny the abuse, Max linked a Dropbox folder containing legal documents. Opposing lawyers said the folder accidentally included sensitive images of his toddler that could legally constitute child sexual abuse material before it was scrubbed.

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Source: @mspopok/Instagram;@repmaxmiller/Instagram Legal expert Michael Popok called out Melania Trump for staying 'strangely silent' on the matter.

Legal expert Michael Popok, speaking on the "Legal AF" podcast, noted that this situation marks the third notable abuse scandal tied to the broader Trump political circle. "Besides pointing an angry finger about her connections to the [Jeffrey] Epstein scandal and saying she doesn't have any and requiring that victims take the oath and testify to Congress before justice is done for Epstein victims, she is strangely silent once again about Max Miller," the expert said. The specific scrutiny on Melania stems from her historical involvement with the politician's past behavior.

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Melania Trump Supported Stephanie Grisham

Source: MEGA Melania Trump supporter Stephanie Grisham when she accused Max Miller of abuse.

Years prior, when former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (who had dated Miller) accused him of physical abuse, Melania reportedly stepped in privately to encourage Stephanie to seek police intervention. Critics and experts argue that Melania's current public silence — now that the allegations involve the daughter of a sitting U.S. Senator and a toddler — stands out in stark contrast to her past willingness to intervene. The expert argued that because Melania previously acknowledged Max's alleged pattern of behavior and pushed an accuser to seek law enforcement help, her total silence now is drawing sharp criticism and rattling the MAGA base. The situation has created deep fractures within the Republican Party, pitting high-profile MAGA allies against each other.

Max Miller Denies His Ex-Wife's Claims

Source: MEGA;@repmaxmiller/Instagram Donald Trump said he believes Max Miller is a 'good person.'