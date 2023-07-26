Melania Trump Is Defensive of Husband Donald Trump, Believes He's Been 'Unfairly Attacked' Throughout His Political Career
Though Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public much with her husband, Donald Trump, it doesn't mean she doesn't care about him.
According to people close with Melania, 53, she "remains defensive of her husband, sharing his belief that their family has been unfairly attacked," DNuyz reported.
"Deeply distrustful of the mainstream media, she is an avid reader of the Daily Mail online, tracking Mr. Trump’s coverage in the conservative British tabloid," the outlet reported.
Apparently, Melania is "particularly skeptical" of E. Jean Carroll, who recently won $5 million in damages after she accused the former president, 77, of sexual abuse in the '90s. "When Mrs. Trump saw coverage of her husband’s deposition in the case, she was livid at his legal team for failing to do more to raise objections. She has also privately questioned why Ms. Carroll could not recall the precise date of the alleged assault," two insiders revealed.
Though Donald has recently made headlines for the case, Melania is confident her husband could return to the White House next year — and in private, she's even asked about Casey DeSantis, Ron DeSantis' wife.
“I don’t think it’s going to be anything like what we’ve seen with Casey DeSantis,” said Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump aide who used to be close with the couple. “She’s not going to be throwing on jeans and walking in parades.”
Kellyanne Conway also insisted the former first lady was “'all in' on her husband’s candidacy and remained his 'most trusted and most transparent adviser,'" the outlet said.
“I know few people as comfortable in their skin as Melania Trump,” Conway said. “She knows who she is and keeps her priorities in check. Melania keeps them guessing, and they keep guessing wrong.”
As OK! previously reported, Melania is not going anywhere as he gears up for the 2024 election.
"Melania is standing by her husband, but quietly and privately," another source said. "He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this — and more — was coming."