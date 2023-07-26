Melania Trump Is Defensive of Husband Donald Trump, Believes He's Been 'Unfairly Attacked' Throughout His Political Career

Though Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public much with her husband, Donald Trump, it doesn't mean she doesn't care about him.

According to people close with Melania, 53, she "remains defensive of her husband, sharing his belief that their family has been unfairly attacked," DNuyz reported.

"Deeply distrustful of the mainstream media, she is an avid reader of the Daily Mail online, tracking Mr. Trump’s coverage in the conservative British tabloid," the outlet reported.