Revealed: Why Melania 'Didn’t Join' Husband Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. for Months After Inauguration
After Donald Trump moved into the White House in 2017, his wife, Melania Trump, was nowhere to be found. If Donald, 76, wins the presidency again, the 53-year-old may not be joining.
“Remember, Melania didn’t join Donald in Washington for a long few months after his inauguration,” the insider claimed. “She used the situation well to her advantage back then — and saw no reason why she shouldn’t do so again!”
One of the reasons Melania didn't come down south was because she wanted to be given some space from her hubby.
"She was going to summer in Europe with Barron and take the time to gure out her next steps regarding her marriage,” an insider alleged. “But Donald was desperate and had to make a deal, so she took full advantage of the situation.”
In April, Donald was arrested and arraigned for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair. Then, E. Jean Carroll claimed Donald attacked her in a department store in the '90s, and journalist Natasha Stoynoff testified Trump was a handsy creep who forced himself on her while they were at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
“In a lot of ways what Natasha said was the last straw,” said the insider of what Melania is going through. “Melania was heading for the exit, and Donald knew it and had to act — if he ever wanted to be president again.”
Donald was later found liable of abusing Carroll.
As OK! previously reported, the duo are leading separate lives.
“The former president and Melania have a very unique arrangement,” revealed an insider. “They live separate lives that rarely intersect and have done so for some time. Donald is content to host elaborate dinners for Republican officials and pursue his political career and agenda — and Melania has absolutely no interest in participating."
“She rarely appears at his events and lives apart from him at the club," the insider added. “She mostly keeps to herself and stays out of Donald’s way as long as he stays out of hers. It works for both of them.”
