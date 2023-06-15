Melania Trump and Son Barron Leave Trump Tower With Packed Bags as Daddy Donald Celebrates 77th Birthday Without Wife
Melania Trump appears to be on mommy duty as her husband, Donald Trump, lets loose on the golf course in celebration of his 77th birthday.
On Wednesday, June 14, the former first lady was spotted leaving Trump Tower with packed bags alongside her and the ex-POTUS' son, Barron, 17.
The mother-son duo was dressed to the nines, as Melania styled a $3,200 white Gucci dress and accessorized with a matching Hermès handbag, while Barron stood tall in a white button-down, a navy blazer and matching dress pants, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Their Louis Vuitton luggage, together worth more than $8,000, was loaded into separate vehicles. Suit bags personalized with the presidential emblem were also packed into the security-equipped cars.
While it is unclear where Melania and Barron were going, the matriarch was reportedly hoping to travel to Europe with her son during the summer months.
If they are headed across the pond, it would be a shocker if Barron didn't make a pit stop to see his father on Donald's birthday.
The controversial Republican spent his special day at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, close enough to New York City for Barron to make a visit before he and Melania travel to wherever they had planned.
However, Melania and Barron's possible trip to Europe has been met with difficult timing, as Donald is in the midst of a lengthy list of legal woes.
On Tuesday, June 13, the businessman was taken into custody and arrested after being indicted on 37 counts of federal charges in relation to the DOJ and FBI's investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.
Donald was also arrested and indicted in April for his connection to a $130,000 "hush money" payment allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in order to keep her quiet about their affair.
While Donald's ongoing legal woes may be overwhelming for most significant others, Melania has stood a solid ground of support in recent months whiles her husband has been dragged through the mud.
The 53-year-old isn't going anywhere either, as she reportedly plans to "stand by her man" throughout his public demise.
"Melania is standing by her husband, but quietly and privately. He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this — and more — was coming," an insider previously explained.
