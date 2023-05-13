Melania Trump 'Disgusted' by Allegations of Donald Trump Cheating, Source Claims

But after the businessman announced his plans to run for president again, his wife was less than pleased, to say the least.

“She’s given him a very clear ultimatum, saying there’s no way she’ll spend another four years as first lady,” the source claimed. “She had no desire to serve that role in the first place and refuses to do it again. Neither one of them is giving an inch of ground on the topic. At some point, push is going to come to shove, and one of them will have to back down. But Melania vows it won’t be her!”