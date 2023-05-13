Melania Trump 'Disgusted' by Allegations of Donald Trump Cheating, Source Claims
Though several women claimed they slept with Donald Trump over the years, Melania Trump is still sticking by her man's side.
“The truth is Melania never had any aspirations to be first lady and was disgusted by the allegations of Donald’s cheating that emerged during the campaign,” said a source, who added she was “horrified” when he won the 2016 election, as they never thought it would happen.
"Melania never wanted to move to D.C., and it’s been a source of conflict and resentment in their marriage ever since,” dished the source. “Melania is even said to have used her move to Washington as leverage to renegotiate their pre-nup agreement.”
Since Donald, 76, and Melania, 53, left the White House, the latter has been thrilled to step back from the spotlight. So much so, she opted out of attending Donald's post-arrest speech in Florida on April 4. “Melania is content to live a life of luxury in return for being available for appearances’ sake — which is all that Donald asks of her in return,” explained the source.
But after the businessman announced his plans to run for president again, his wife was less than pleased, to say the least.
“She’s given him a very clear ultimatum, saying there’s no way she’ll spend another four years as first lady,” the source claimed. “She had no desire to serve that role in the first place and refuses to do it again. Neither one of them is giving an inch of ground on the topic. At some point, push is going to come to shove, and one of them will have to back down. But Melania vows it won’t be her!”
In the public, things are playing out a bit differently, as Melania recently spoke out about her husband's endeavor.
“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she told Fox News in an interview published on Tuesday, May 9. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,."
“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” she added of what she hopes to accomplish in the future. “If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.”
Globe spoke with the source.