Melania Trump Planning 'Low-Key' 53rd Birthday 'Celebration' at Mar-a-Lago as Husband Donald Trump's Legal Drama Mounts

"Melania likes a low-key celebration with family and I believe that is her plan for this year's birthday," a source explained of the modest festivities. "She is comfortable and happy at Mar-a-Lago and is lucky that her family surrounds her."

While her husband, ex-prez Donald Trump, is currently facing snowballing legal troubles from all sides, including being hit with a lawsuit after former journalist E. Jean Carroll accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, the source explained the Trump family is still as tight-knit as ever.