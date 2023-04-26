Melania Trump Planning 'Low-Key' 53rd Birthday 'Celebration' at Mar-a-Lago as Husband Donald Trump's Legal Drama Mounts
Melania Trump is keeping it "low-key" for her birthday this year.
The former model, who turned 53-years-old on Wednesday, April 26, is planning a small get-together to celebrate the milestone alongside family and friends at their upscale Mar-a-Lago resort.
"Melania likes a low-key celebration with family and I believe that is her plan for this year's birthday," a source explained of the modest festivities. "She is comfortable and happy at Mar-a-Lago and is lucky that her family surrounds her."
While her husband, ex-prez Donald Trump, is currently facing snowballing legal troubles from all sides, including being hit with a lawsuit after former journalist E. Jean Carroll accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, the source explained the Trump family is still as tight-knit as ever.
"If Donald is here, he will be joining the family to celebrate his wife's birthday," the source added. "Despite what you hear, the Trumps are a close family."
The 76-year-old was also recently charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up their 2006 affair, only one year after Donald tied the knot with Melania.
Regardless of the rumors of his supposed rampant cheating spanning over all three of his marriages, a separate source shared that the embattled businessman "respects and admires" the mother of his 17-year-old son, Barron.
"Don't be fooled by the former president's outspoken manner and dominant influence on those around him," the second source explained. "He wants to make Melania happy. They have a more than suitable partners arrangement."
As for Melania, the mother-of-one is said to be ignoring the drama and is doing her best to remain completely out of the limelight in this difficult time.
"Melania is not now or hasn't recently taken part in her husband's political events," an insider spilled after the socialite did not make an appearance at her husband's Tuesday, April 4, arraignment in Manhattan. "It is not comfortable for her. Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone."
