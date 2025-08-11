Politics Is Melania Trump the Secret Power Behind Donald's Decisions? 'She Is the One That Matters,' Source Says Source: Mega British officials are keeping a close eye on Melania Trump closely as her influence over President Trump grows when it comes to key issues and policies. OK! Staff Aug. 11 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

British officials are sharpening their focus on Melania Trump, recognizing her growing influence over President Donald Trump, as the first lady prepares to join her husband for his second state visit to Britain this August. Trump's recent golf outing in the U.K. emphasized Melania’s significant role in shaping her husband's views. Citing a source, a report by The Guardian believes Melania was behind his unexpected acknowledgement on the dire humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza and influenced his thoughts on Vladimir Putin.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Melania Trump's opinions 'matter,' a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders suggest her opinions matter significantly in private conversations. "[U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer] has earned Trump's respect and will tell him in the right way if he disagrees. But she is the one that matters," a source shared to The Guardian. The first lady's memoir, Melania, has drawn criticism for portraying her as "an extremely superficial, politically disengaged human being," according to one reviewer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The first lady calls herself 'independent.'

Article continues below advertisement

While often stepping away from the political spotlight — reportedly spending less than two weeks in the White House since her husband's inauguration — Melania made headlines during her solo trip to Africa in 2018 when she showcased her pride in USAID's initiatives. Earlier this year, Melania opened up about her life during an interview with Fox & Friends. "Maybe some people, they see me as just a wife of the president, but I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts. I have my own 'yes' and 'no.' I don't always agree [with] what my husband is saying or doing, and that's OK," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Donald Trump referred to Melania as his 'best pollster.'

Article continues below advertisement

British ambassador Lord Mandelson stated, "I've never been in a town or a political system that is so dominated by one individual." A fellow diplomat also summed it up, saying, "Working out who and what influences him, and the relative value of flattery or firmness, has become every diplomat's preoccupation." Yet British officials now believe that crucial insights into Donald's behavior lie in their understanding of Melania, whom, the president himself remarked as his "best pollster."

Article continues below advertisement

The Guardian’s report went on to highlight that Melania's presence offers Donald an opportunity to attract alternative voter demographics, while also making room for him to shift policies when necessary. Regarding the crisis in Gaza, Donald has said, "Melania thinks it is terrible. She sees the same pictures that you see and we all see." His acknowledgment of her influence aligns with a wider sentiment amongst 72 percent of female voters who recognize a humanitarian crisis in the region.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Melania Trump's public advocacy focuses on children’s issues amid political scrutiny.