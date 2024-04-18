Donald Trump Obliterated After Stephen Miller Declares Ex-President Is a 'Style Icon': 'He Has 2 Looks'

“The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump,” said Miller, a senior White House policy adviser under Trump, in a new interview.

Miller was apparently annoyed over a New York Times report which commented on President Joe Biden's "dapper" wardrobe.

“Donald Trump’s a style icon!” Miller declared. “He changed American fashion in The Apprentice. People spent the 10 next years trying to dress like Donald Trump.”