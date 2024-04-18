Donald Trump Obliterated After Stephen Miller Declares Ex-President Is a 'Style Icon': 'He Has 2 Looks'
Donald Trump was recently called out for his fashion sense — but people didn't seem to agree with this assessment.
“The most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes are Donald Trump and Melania Trump,” said Miller, a senior White House policy adviser under Trump, in a new interview.
Miller was apparently annoyed over a New York Times report which commented on President Joe Biden's "dapper" wardrobe.
“Donald Trump’s a style icon!” Miller declared. “He changed American fashion in The Apprentice. People spent the 10 next years trying to dress like Donald Trump.”
Of course, people thought Miller's commentary was hilarious.
One person wrote, "Bottom line, why would anyone elect a 'style icon' for president? A president is someone who should represent the global interests of the U.S. & have the charm & intellect to work with foreign leaders & dignitaries," while another said, "Good to see he found his golf shirts he said we're in those boxes of documents before the FBI took them out of Mar-a-Lago."
A third person stated, "He has 2 looks….frumpy golf shirt with old man pants and the poorly-fitting blue suit with the sad red tie, both adorned with an adult diaper. He looks like the goodwill dresses him," while a fourth said, "Hahaha that suit jacket hides a lot of blubber."
Miller also analyzed the former president's mug shot at the Fulton County Jail last year.
“They say that the eyes are the window into the human soul. That blazing set of eyes that we saw in that photograph revealed a soul that is literally burning with a righteous flame on behalf of 300 million Americans,” he said of the photo. “That is one of the most powerful images that I have ever seen.”
At this time, Donald is in the midst of his hush money trial.
Donald allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged tryst before the 2016 election. However, the businessman has denied all wrongdoing.
After analyzing the trial so far, George Conway, whose ex Kellyanne Conway used to work for Donald, berated the politician.
"He hate watches this network. He might be watching right now, and he's probably throwing something at the television. He can't help himself but emotionally react to things and one of the things — he's a narcissist sociopath. Everyone has to get used to ... it's the reason you cannot normalize it. You cannot treat him like a normal human being because he's not. He's unwell and that is why he won't be able to follow his lawyer's directions. That is why he played right into the plaintiff's hands of the E. Jean Carroll case. They're trying to show him he's a jerk. What does he do? He acts like a jerk in front of the jury. The fact of the matter is — he is saying none of this ever happens. Where is your testimony? That will be the interesting thing — he will be insane if he testifies in his own defense," he fumed.