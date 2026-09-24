NEWS Melania Trump Hints at Growing Distance From Son Barron as She Admits Family Time Is 'Suffering' Source: MEGA Melania Trump admitted son Barron may be 'happy' about spending less time together. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Reports of a slight change in First Lady Melania Trump's relationship with her 20-year-old son, Barron Trump, surfaced following a televised interview on Wednesday, September 23. During an appearance on Fox Business Network's The Big Money Show, co-host Taylor Riggs asked the first lady if she still manages to gather the family together for Sunday night dinners or find time to see Barron despite her packed schedule promoting her new "Imperia" women's initiative. Rather than offering typical assurance asserting family closeness, Melania made a brief, strained comment that media outlets quickly interpreted as a hint of maternal friction.

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'I'm Busy Too'

Source: MEGA Melania Trump admitted the family doesn't always have dinner together.

“You are so busy and such an inspiration to young moms out there as well who are trying to do it all — run businesses, charities, organize state dinners, umm, run a family,” Riggs commented. “Do you still try to get your family together for Sunday night dinners or try to see Barron when you can? What are pieces of advice for moms who feel like they’re so stretched thin, trying to do it all, but at the end of the day just want maybe a dinner at night with their family?” she asked. “My husband is working — sometimes he’s in the Oval Office till 9:30 at night, right? So do you wait that you will have dinner? You don’t, because he’s busy. I’m busy too,” the elusive 56-year-old FLOTUS replied.

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Family Time Is 'Suffering'

Source: MEGA The first lady said there's 'less' family time lately due to to everyone's busy schedules.

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump was under scrutiny after his relationship with Andrew Tate came to light.

Barron, who is completing his junior year at New York University’s Washington, D.C.. campus, has drawn public scrutiny for his alleged admiration for, and phone contact with, controversial "manosphere" figure Andrew Tate. Reports suggest Melania has tried to restrict his online activity after these communications.

Inside the Trump Family Dynamic

Source: MEGA Reports claimed Barron isn't very close with his older siblings.