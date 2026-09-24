Melania Trump Hints at Growing Distance From Son Barron as She Admits Family Time Is 'Suffering'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Reports of a slight change in First Lady Melania Trump's relationship with her 20-year-old son, Barron Trump, surfaced following a televised interview on Wednesday, September 23.
During an appearance on Fox Business Network's The Big Money Show, co-host Taylor Riggs asked the first lady if she still manages to gather the family together for Sunday night dinners or find time to see Barron despite her packed schedule promoting her new "Imperia" women's initiative.
Rather than offering typical assurance asserting family closeness, Melania made a brief, strained comment that media outlets quickly interpreted as a hint of maternal friction.
'I'm Busy Too'
“You are so busy and such an inspiration to young moms out there as well who are trying to do it all — run businesses, charities, organize state dinners, umm, run a family,” Riggs commented.
“Do you still try to get your family together for Sunday night dinners or try to see Barron when you can? What are pieces of advice for moms who feel like they’re so stretched thin, trying to do it all, but at the end of the day just want maybe a dinner at night with their family?” she asked.
“My husband is working — sometimes he’s in the Oval Office till 9:30 at night, right? So do you wait that you will have dinner? You don’t, because he’s busy. I’m busy too,” the elusive 56-year-old FLOTUS replied.
Family Time Is 'Suffering'
“It’s less and less the family time. It’s suffering because of it,” she confessed. “But that’s OK. We are here to work, to do a good job, and that’s what matters. And Barron is already a young man, so sometimes he’s maybe even happy that, you know, I just want to do my stuff. And that’s okay.”
Commentators noted that the interaction contrasts noticeably with earlier remarks from January, when she insisted that Barron required "nonstop" supervision and presence. Since then, however, both mother and son have been elusive, partially due to threats against their lives that have emerged over the POTUS' flailing war with Iran.
Melania has long been fiercely protective of Barron's life. She reportedly threatened to revoke memberships at Mar-a-Lago after details of Barron's private life were made public, and she allegedly expressed severe frustration when stepson Eric Trump and an online pastor publicly discussed Barron's personal conversations.
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Barron, who is completing his junior year at New York University’s Washington, D.C.. campus, has drawn public scrutiny for his alleged admiration for, and phone contact with, controversial "manosphere" figure Andrew Tate.
Reports suggest Melania has tried to restrict his online activity after these communications.
Inside the Trump Family Dynamic
Barron moved back into his family's residence to attend NYU classes via an academic satellite center in Washington, D.C., meaning the mother and son continue to share a household even as Barron pursues his own financial and media interests.
Separate reports from earlier in the year also alleged that Melania's high level of guarding has unintentionally isolated Barron from his much older half-siblings (Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany), further centralizing family friction around his relationship with his mother.