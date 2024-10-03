Sunny Hostin shared a wild theory about Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage during the Thursday, October 3, episode of The View.

"I think she hates him. Okay, so we can all agree that. That’s a given. I also think that she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the First Lady any more. She doesn’t want to be the First Lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want anything to do with him. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him," Sunny, 55, said to her co-hosts.