'She Can't Tolerate Him!': Melania Trump 'Hates' Husband Donald and 'Wants to Take Him Out,' Sunny Hostin Claims
Sunny Hostin shared a wild theory about Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage during the Thursday, October 3, episode of The View.
"I think she hates him. Okay, so we can all agree that. That’s a given. I also think that she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the First Lady any more. She doesn’t want to be the First Lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want anything to do with him. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him," Sunny, 55, said to her co-hosts.
"But this is how they’re simpatico — like Alyssa [Farah Griffin] said, she needs the money because he’s broke. So, she wants to make the money, now her memoir’s all buzzy, now we’re all talking about it. Maybe now she’s not as bad as she is. You know, I think that she wants to take him out and she’s doing a pretty d--- good job of it," she continued.
Farah Griffin, who used to work for Donald, disagreed, stating: "We forget this — if Donald Trump loses, he likely goes to jail. We actually try the January 6th case. We actually try the documents case. I’m not convinced Melania Trump wants the father of her children in jail."
Hostin responded: “She doesn’t even sleep with him! She doesn’t talk to him!”
Griffin then said she doesn't "know anything about their personal relationship.”
- Melania Trump Becoming First Lady Again Would Be 'the Most Tragic Thing for Our Country,' Says Former Aide
- Melania Trump Is 'Complicit' With Husband Donald, Reveals Former Advisor: 'She Is His Partner in Crime'
- Melania Trump Likes to Keep the Public Guessing About Her Whereabouts as It 'Keeps Her Relevant,' Former Aide Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shared some details about their partnership.
"I was worried sick about Melania hours before Donald’s 2nd presidential debate and texted her, 'Are you ok?' (as you can see below)," Melania's former friend wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing text messages from a prior conversation. "Melania’s response…'Hi love. I canceled interview tomorrow (with @andersoncooper ) & wanted to know 'If I had time for lunch.' She wanted to talk."
"It’s an unconventional marriage & she’s complicit. Remember that Melania does not care what anyone thinks about her or Donald. She knows who she married and so does he. @ManhattanDA," Stephanie continued.