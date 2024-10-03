or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'She Can't Tolerate Him!': Melania Trump 'Hates' Husband Donald and 'Wants to Take Him Out,' Sunny Hostin Claims

melania trump hates donald sunny hostin claims
Source: ABC/JEFF LIPSKY/MEGA

Melania Trump 'hates' husband Donald, Sunny Hostin said on 'The View.'

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sunny Hostin shared a wild theory about Donald Trump and Melania Trump's marriage during the Thursday, October 3, episode of The View.

"I think she hates him. Okay, so we can all agree that. That’s a given. I also think that she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the First Lady any more. She doesn’t want to be the First Lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want anything to do with him. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him," Sunny, 55, said to her co-hosts.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump hates donald sunny hostin claims
Source: ABC/Jose Alvarado, Jr.

Sunny Hostin spoke about Melania and Donald's marriage on 'The View.'

"But this is how they’re simpatico — like Alyssa [Farah Griffin] said, she needs the money because he’s broke. So, she wants to make the money, now her memoir’s all buzzy, now we’re all talking about it. Maybe now she’s not as bad as she is. You know, I think that she wants to take him out and she’s doing a pretty d--- good job of it," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump hates donald sunny hostin claims
Source: mega

Melania Trump is rarely seen with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Farah Griffin, who used to work for Donald, disagreed, stating: "We forget this — if Donald Trump loses, he likely goes to jail. We actually try the January 6th case. We actually try the documents case. I’m not convinced Melania Trump wants the father of her children in jail."

Hostin responded: “She doesn’t even sleep with him! She doesn’t talk to him!”

Griffin then said she doesn't "know anything about their personal relationship.”

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump hates donald sunny hostin claims
Source: ABC/Jose Alvarado, Jr.

A former aide claimed the pair have an 'unconventional' relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shared some details about their partnership.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump hates donald sunny hostin claims
Source: mega

Melania Trump's memoir will be released on October 8.

"I was worried sick about Melania hours before Donald’s 2nd presidential debate and texted her, 'Are you ok?' (as you can see below)," Melania's former friend wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing text messages from a prior conversation. "Melania’s response…'Hi love. I canceled interview tomorrow (with @andersoncooper ) & wanted to know 'If I had time for lunch.' She wanted to talk."

"It’s an unconventional marriage & she’s complicit. Remember that Melania does not care what anyone thinks about her or Donald. She knows who she married and so does he. @ManhattanDA," Stephanie continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.