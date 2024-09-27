'Ridiculous': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Melania's New Book 'No. 1 in the U.S.A.' Despite Not Charting on Top of Any Bestseller List

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Donald's comments and wrote, "I literally just checked every bestseller list, including NYT and Amazon and this ridiculous book is not in any list."

Another user pointed out, "Hillary Clinton's recent book Something Lost, Something Gained is still #1 on the New York Times Bestselling Print AND E-Book Nonfiction lists. This must be eating at Trump."

A third user joked, "I think Trump gets his book numbers from the same place he gets his poll numbers saying he's 98 points ahead of Kamala Harris after the debate."

Bringing up a recent rumor surrounding the former president, one user suggested, "Maybe he's just trying to impress his wife so he can get out of the dog house for his fling with Laura Loomer."