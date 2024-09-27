'Ridiculous': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Melania's New Book 'No. 1 in the U.S.A.' Despite Not Charting on Top of Any Bestseller List
Former President Donald Trump faced some backlash after claiming a new book written by his wife, Melania Trump, is "#1 in the U.S.A." despite falling short of making it on the New York Times and Amazon bestsellers' list.
The GOP nominee took to Truth Social Thursday, September 26, and told his 7 million followers, "CONGRATULATIONS to our incredible former First Lady - as her new book MELANIA hit #1 in the U.S.A.! Buy your copy today."
Several people took screenshots of the ex-president's post and shared it all over social media, where many critics pointed out that the new book didn't even chart several of the most reputable book lists.
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared Donald's comments and wrote, "I literally just checked every bestseller list, including NYT and Amazon and this ridiculous book is not in any list."
Another user pointed out, "Hillary Clinton's recent book Something Lost, Something Gained is still #1 on the New York Times Bestselling Print AND E-Book Nonfiction lists. This must be eating at Trump."
A third user joked, "I think Trump gets his book numbers from the same place he gets his poll numbers saying he's 98 points ahead of Kamala Harris after the debate."
Bringing up a recent rumor surrounding the former president, one user suggested, "Maybe he's just trying to impress his wife so he can get out of the dog house for his fling with Laura Loomer."
- Melania Trump Attempts To Shut Down Rumors Of Issues With Disgraced Husband Donald After Arraignment
- 'She Bailed': Donald Trump Mocked for Posing With Younger Woman as Melania Remains Out of the Spotlight
- Donald Trump Poses With Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro at Event as Concerns Grow Over Melania's Whereabouts
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Donald admitted he hasn't cracked open his wife Melania's new memoir.
"Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about — I don’t know, I didn’t, so busy," he said Wednesday, September 18, during a campaign speech in Uniondale, N.Y. "She just wrote a book called 'Melania.' Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.'"
There have been rumors of the ex-president allegedly cheating on the former first lady with Laura, a right-wing conspiracy theorist, ever since the two were spotted getting cozy with one another during several recent campaign stops.
When Donald was confronted about his relationship with Laura, he said he wasn't sure why there would be concerns about their "close relationship."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!