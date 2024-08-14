Donald Trump Will 'Fake an Illness' or 'Cut Himself a Deal' in Order to Avoid Going to Jail, Claims Former Staffer: 'He's a Big Baby'

"The reason I am not crazy to say this is Trump likes three things — don't ever forget this. He likes money, he likes attention and he likes his personal freedom, meaning he doesn't want to go to jail. He's a big baby, which is why he has all of that hyper-masculinity, bullying, tough-guy intimidation, enemies lists — all the stupid stuff that small-p----- people have, and so he doesn't want to go jail, trust me," Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired after working for Trump for 10 days, said in an interview.

"If he sees himself really dropping in the polls, and there's a way to cut himself a deal to avoid jail, he'll fake an illness, he'll see if he can slot in Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley into the top of the ticket," he continued. "[J.D.] Vance has been the biggest disaster in vice presidential selection history. It can't get any worse than this guy."