Melania Trump Will 'Keep Her Hand' on Son Barron's Future 'Going Forward': 'He Is Her World'
Though Barron Trump attempted to get into the political world when he was chosen as an at-large delegate to represent Florida at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, it looks like his mother, Melania Trump, might have put a stop to it.
According to an insider, the teenager, who is off to college in the fall, will continue to be looked over by his mother.
“Melania will keep her hand on Barron’s future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years,” an insider spilled to People. “He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."
“He is still young and has a lot in front of him,” the insider added. “She wants him to be happy and settled in his future endeavors. She wants him to pursue what he wants to do. He is smart and has his own opinions but they are still being shaped.”
As OK! previously reported, Barron, whose father is Donald Trump, was set to dive into the political world, but it was later announced that it would no longer be happening.
“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the former first lady's office said in a statement to People.
Donald previously revealed that his son is involved in his work. "It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" the ex-president, 77, said on Kayal and Company on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.
"He's a little on the tall side, I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy," Donald added of his youngest son. "And he’s really been a great student."
While Donald is in the midst of his hush money trial, Melania is keeping close tabs on their son as she avoids the spotlight.
"Melania's friends are her family members," another source told People last year. "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new."
"Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," the source added. "Of course she is worried and concerned about [Donald's] legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."