OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Melania Trump Will 'Keep Her Hand' on Son Barron's Future 'Going Forward': 'He Is Her World'

melania trump barron college world
By:

May 16 2024, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Barron Trump attempted to get into the political world when he was chosen as an at-large delegate to represent Florida at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, it looks like his mother, Melania Trump, might have put a stop to it.

According to an insider, the teenager, who is off to college in the fall, will continue to be looked over by his mother.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump barron college world
Source: mega

Barron Trump is headed to college in the fall.

“Melania will keep her hand on Barron’s future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years,” an insider spilled to People. “He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."

“He is still young and has a lot in front of him,” the insider added. “She wants him to be happy and settled in his future endeavors. She wants him to pursue what he wants to do. He is smart and has his own opinions but they are still being shaped.”

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump barron college world
Source: mega

Donald Trump complained about potentially missing son Barron's graduation.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Barron, whose father is Donald Trump, was set to dive into the political world, but it was later announced that it would no longer be happening.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the former first lady's office said in a statement to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald previously revealed that his son is involved in his work. "It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" the ex-president, 77, said on Kayal and Company on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

"He's a little on the tall side, I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy," Donald added of his youngest son. "And he’s really been a great student."

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Article continues below advertisement
melania trump barron college world
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump share son Barron.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump barron college world
Source: mega

Barron Trump is Melania's 'world,' a source said.

While Donald is in the midst of his hush money trial, Melania is keeping close tabs on their son as she avoids the spotlight.

"Melania's friends are her family members," another source told People last year. "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new."

"Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," the source added. "Of course she is worried and concerned about [Donald's] legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.