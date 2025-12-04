Major Shade: Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Melania Trump Not Living in White House Despite Being 'So Mad' About Ballroom Construction
Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
Jimmy Fallon wondered aloud during his Wednesday, December 3, Tonight Show monologue about how Melania Trump could be annoyed by the construction at the White House when she doesn't live there.
"Donald Trump has been focused on building his new ballroom and he just said Melania is upset over all the construction noise," the comedian said. "It must be really loud because she lives 200 miles away."
The first lady, 55, reportedly lives part-time at the White House, spending the rest of her days in New York and in Florida.
"Melania is so mad about the construction, she stopped speaking to Trump nine years ago," he added.
Jimmy Fallon Doesn't Hold Back on Blasting Donald Trump
Jimmy continued, "Trump rarely hears noises because half his day is spent in a tanning bed, the other half in an MRI."
The host was referring to the 79-year-old POTUS' "perfect" MRI scan, which has been making headlines since it took place in October.
Jimmy then noted, "So, he doesn't know what's happening."
The former Saturday Night Live star went on: "The construction noise is brutal but it's the only thing keeping Trump awake," he said, joking about the president falling asleep mid-meeting on Tuesday, December 2.
Donald Trump Admits Melania Is Not Happy About the Construction Noise
During the December 2 Cabinet meeting, when he wasn't struggling to keep his eyes open, Donald confessed that Melania has not been pleased with the noisy construction to build his $300 million ballroom.
"Every time I hear them, I love the sound," he said. "I wouldn't say my wife is thrilled."
"She hears piledrivers in the background all day, all night," the former real estate mogul continued. "They go till 12 o'clock in the morning — day, night, piledrivers."
"'Darling, could you turn off the piledrivers?'...'Sorry, darling. That's progress,'" he quipped. "But no, we're doing great. I think it's going to be the finest ballroom ever built."
This comes weeks after Donald admitted Melania wasn't happy with his decision to destroy the East Wing of the White House in favor of an extravagant new ballroom.
He candidly told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her show in November, "She loved her little, tiny office."
According to The Wall Street Journal, Melania had "privately raised concerns" about the demolition of the East Wing, an area that has historically been used by the first lady and her team.
She reportedly told her associates "it wasn't her project."
But Donald insisted to Laura that his wife is "very smart" and claimed she's now okay with the widely-criticized renovations.
"In about one day, she — if you were to ask her now, she'd say, 'It's great,'" he declared.