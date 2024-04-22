OK Magazine
'Pathetic' Melania Trump Trashed for Selling $245 Mother's Day Necklace Amid Donald's Money Woes: 'So Embarrassing'

melania trump selling necklace
Apr. 22 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Melania Trump announced she is selling a customizable necklace for Mother's Day on Sunday, April 21, in honor of the holiday next month. The $245 piece of jewelry, called "Her Love & Gratitude," is now being sold on the former first lady's website and features a flower pendant and adjustable chain.

The necklace can be engraved with names, initials or significant dates, a statement from Trump's office read.

melania trump selling necklace
Source: mega

Melania Trump is selling a new necklace for Mother's Day.

“Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life. For this Mother’s Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers,” the statement continued.

Of course, people had a lot of thoughts on Trump's venture.

One person wrote, "So she's finally getting into the family business of grifting every opportunity?" while another said, "When have we ever seen a former president selling cheap trinkets, commemorative coins and junk? It’s so low brow and embarrassing."

A third person added, "The family of grifters keep on grifting," while another said, None of these 'billionaires' stray far from daddy's grift. It's pathetic."

melania trump selling necklace
Source: mega

Melania Trump was at a fundraiser without Donald Trump on April 20.

Trump, 53, recently made headlines for hosting an event on Saturday, April 20, at Mar-a-Lago, as she hosted an intimate fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans.

Some of the guests included Caitlyn Jenner, Dr. Mehmet Oz and more.

The group is “raising funds to inform voters in crucial swing states about President Donald Trump’s LGBT record and his goals for his second term,” a source told Page Six.

As OK! previously reported, Melania has been absent from the campaign trail, but it looks like her appearances are only just beginning.

melania trump selling necklace
Source: mega

Melania Trump hosted an event at Mar-a-Lago.

melania trump selling necklace
Source: mega

Melania Trump is rarely seen with her husband.

Melania and Donald, 77, were seen at an event earlier this month, and though the model looked like she didn't want to be there, an insider insisted otherwise.

“Melania Trump emerged as the main star at the Republican fund-raiser at John Paulson’s $100 million house in Palm Beach,” a source told Page Six. “The former first lady, who usually appears quite serious in photographs, seemed to never stop smiling Saturday night and was charming and talkative to all the guests . . . She’s ready to be first lady again and clearly enjoyed the evening.”

The insider added: “Melania enjoys being a hostess . . . She’s very supportive of her husband’s campaign and as we get closer to the final months, you can expect to see her more at key events."

