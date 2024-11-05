Melania Trump Mocked for Looking Like She's at a 'Funeral' as She Casts Her Vote Alongside Husband Donald: Watch
Melania Trump seemed to not be thrilled about heading to the polls with her husband, Donald Trump, on Election Day.
In a video clip, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the couple spoke to reporters as they cast their ballot, but it was Melania's attitude that caught people's eye.
One person wrote, "Melania Trump accompanied Donald to vote today. She wore a subtle black dress with polka dots. Clearly she dressed for a funeral and listened to Julia Roberts. #vote #Kamala4President," while another said, "Melania looks frozen. Was she crying before showing up with Trump? Such dark glasses aren't normal for that occasion."
A third person said, "Melania likely wears dark sunglasses so you can’t see her eye rolling," while a fourth stated, "I think she’s utterly humiliated. Which, suits me perfectly fine."
While talking to reporters, Donald, 78, claimed he is feeling good ahead of the 2024 election.
“I have been very honored to find out the lines are long, the conservative lines, the Republican lines are very long,” he said, adding that he feels "very confident" about the results.
“It looks like Republicans have shown up in force, so we'll see how it turns out,” he added.
Donald also took to social media to beg his supporters to have patience when going to the polls.
"It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History," he said. "Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long."
"I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!" he continued. "The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home."
Donald's post concluded: "Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Donald then came back to the social media platform, continuing to praise his followers for sticking by his side.
"Your vote will lead us to Greatness. Your vote will unleash a new GOLDEN AGE! Your vote will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! VOTE TRUMP!" he exclaimed.