Stressed? Donald Trump Begs His Supporters to 'STAY IN LINE' at Packed Polls Amid Historically Tight Race Against Kamala Harris
Election Day is finally here — and both sides of the political spectrum are sweating.
Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, early on Tuesday morning, November 5, urging his supporters not to be turned away by the potential of super long lines at polls nationwide amid a neck and neck race between him and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
"It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History," the controversial Republican politician declared. "Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long."
"I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes. STAY IN LINE!" the 78-year-old begged of his supporters, claiming: "The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home."
Trump's post concluded: "Together, we are going to have a tremendous victory and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
A few hours later, the former president — who lost his bid for re-election against President Joe Biden in 2020 — followed up with another upload pleading for his followers to remain in line until they are able to cast their votes.
"Republicans: We are doing GREAT! Stay on Line. Do not let them move you. STAY ON LINE AND VOTE!" he demanded.
Continuing to beg voters to "stay in line," Trump re-shared a graphic from the Republican National Committee, which read, "if you’re there before the official close of polls, don’t let anyone intimidate you or force you out of line."
He proceeded to post yet another statement to supporters Tuesday afternoon, writing: "Your vote will lead us to Greatness. Your vote will unleash a new GOLDEN AGE! Your vote will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! VOTE TRUMP!"
Harris, 60, also continued her campaign on social media Tuesday, telling her admirers via Instagram, "Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power. Call the Voter Assistance Hotline at (833) 336-8683 if you need help voting."
"Go to IWillVote.com or text VOTE to 30330 for information on how or where to cast your ballot. When we vote, we win," she said in another upload on the app.
"When we fight, we win: iwillvote.com," Harris captioned a third post, while a fourth stated, "When we vote, we win. Are you ready to make your voices heard?"
She also declared: "We are finishing this campaign as we started: With optimism, with energy, and with joy."
It remains unclear when the 2024 presidential election winner will specifically be declared, as some reports predict there will be an answer by morning, while others claim it could take days.