A Closer Look at Kamala Harris' Laugh: All the Times People Reacted to Her Screechy Chuckles

In an interview aired on July 29, Trump answered Fox News host Laura Ingraham's question about whether Harris "is more of an extremist than most Americans today still understand."

"More than Bernie Sanders," he said, comparing the two. "Bernie Sanders is a major lunatic, OK? She's worse than Bernie Sanders. Now, she's trying to come back. She got rid of the laugh, I noticed. I haven't seen the crazy laugh. She's crazy. That laugh? That's a laugh of a crazy person. But I noticed she's not using that laugh anymore. Somebody convinced her, 'Don't, just don't laugh. Don't laugh under any circumstances.'"

"I like her laughter. But sometimes…" Ingraham replied before Trump cut her off.

"Not her laughter," The Apprentice star continued. "She was a bad prosecutor. She was a prosecutor of Black people. She put thousands and thousands of Black people in jail over marijuana. But when it came to big crime — murders and everything else — she was weak. She would love to go after Trump."