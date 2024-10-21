Donald Trump Roasted for Claiming VP Kamala Harris Is a 'Cognitive Mess': 'His Projection Is Pathological'
Donald Trump continues to say ridiculous things at his rallies as the 2024 election looms.
On Monday, October 21, while at a rally in Greenville, N.C., the ex-president, 78, who has made headlines for not being all there mentally, claimed Kamala Harris, 60, is the one people should be worried about.
"She’s a cognitive mess and no one wants to talk about it," Trump told the crowd.
People immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share how delusional Trump sounds.
One person wrote, "He's talking about himself again. And he's right, Rs and media don't want to talk about it," while another said, "His projection is pathological."
A third person declared: "Release your medical records," while a fourth person said, "It's all projection."
As OK! previously reported, Trump seemed to completely lose it when he discussed Arnold Palmer's private part in Pennsylvania on October 19.
“This is a guy that was all man. When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’ Haha, I had to say it," he told the crowd.
Of course, people weighed in on the Trump's bizarre remarks.
“He’s cooked. Done. At best, Trump should be on the golf course telling these stupid stories to any schmuck still willing to listen. But this man should be nowhere near the presidency,” one person shared, while another stated that Trump has “no moral compass.”
“So he didn’t just creep on teen pageant girls but also male golfers too?... who knew,” a third individual joked, as a fourth called the convicted felon a “weirdo.”
Ahead of the election, Trump and Harris have both been on the campaign trail, but recently, Trump dropped out of some interviews because he's tired, a source claimed.
"But as no interview materialized, Shade Room staff began feeling that feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign. No date was ever set, we’re told, but the intention was to try and work toward a sit-down," Politico reported. "In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was 'exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change' at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations."
But Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt pushed back on the rumors, saying the ex-president being “exhausted” was “unequivocally false.”
Still, Trump appeared to fall asleep at one of his recent rallies, fueling rumors that he's not up for the job.