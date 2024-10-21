Donald Trump Roasted for Claiming VP Kamala Harris Is a 'Cognitive Mess': 'His Projection Is Pathological'

As OK! previously reported, Trump seemed to completely lose it when he discussed Arnold Palmer's private part in Pennsylvania on October 19.

“This is a guy that was all man. When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’ Haha, I had to say it," he told the crowd.

Of course, people weighed in on the Trump's bizarre remarks.

“He’s cooked. Done. At best, Trump should be on the golf course telling these stupid stories to any schmuck still willing to listen. But this man should be nowhere near the presidency,” one person shared, while another stated that Trump has “no moral compass.”