Melania Trump Mocked Over 'Pilgrim'-Like Outfit She Wore to Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 'She Was Dressed for the First Thanksgiving'
The fashion police came for Melania Trump over the designer outfit she wore to Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday, January 9.
The former model attended the ceremony in a black Valentino coat dress, but its oversized white collar that featured prints of 19th-century sculptures had social media in stitches.
"She was dressed for the first Thanksgiving," one person wrote, with many comparing her look to that of a "pilgrim."
"She looks like she was just accused of using witchcraft during her trial," quipped another individual, with a third writing, "Someone should have checked Melania's outfit because she looks like a nun."
The mom-of-one's outfit was just one of several hot topics, as the chat husband Donald Trump had with Barack Obama went viral due to their banter and their laughter.
Many people thought Kamala Harris looked peeved at the interaction as she seemingly glared at the two men.
Another much-talked about moment came when Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, refused to greet Donald, choosing to sit down and ignore him as her husband rose from his seat to shake his hand.
Also present was Bill and Hillary Clinton as well as George W. Bush and wife Laura.
Michelle Obama was the only former first lady not in attendance, with a source claiming she missed the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict.
As OK! reported, Melania has been seen by her husband's side more often since he won the 2024 presidential election, and despite reports, the businessman insisted she'll have a big presence at the White House with him when he starts his next term.
"She was, she was very, she actually became very active towards the end, as you saw with interviews. And she does — she does them well," the father-of-five told reporters. "People really watch. She's very beloved by the people, Melania."
"But she's, she's really, they really like her. They really love her," Donald continued. "Actually, in many ways, when I make speeches, 'we love our First Lady.' They have signs, 'we love our First Lady.' No, she'll be — she'll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be."
One source told a news outlet the Slovenia native will be more of a part-time first lady, as her first priority will always be son Barron, 18, who is reportedly living at home instead of the dorms while attending NYU.
"She will set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste," the insider said of her role. "She will do what she wants, with Barron’s needs coming first above everything."