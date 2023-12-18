'Quite Repulsive': Melania Trump's National Archives Appearance Ripped Apart by Former Advisor
Melania Trump's rare outing on Friday, December 15, at a National Archives Naturalization Ceremony was highly publicized, but one person who had a problem with it was her former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
“You know, again, back to today’s naturalization, being in the National Archives with our Constitution, and the Bill of Rights and knowing how she felt about not wanting to actually promote that for so many individuals that have less opportunity than she had, it was just a squandered opportunity,” Winston Wolkoff said during an interview with CNN.
“And she feels like, you know it’s, again, I keep going back to that publicity moment, and I find it to be really quite repulsive,” she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump recalled her own immigration journey while speaking to others at the event in Washington, D.C.
“For me, reaching the milestone of American citizenship marked the sunrise of certainty,” the 53-year-old said, adding that she felt a "tremendous sense of pride and belonging" after she took the United States Oath of Allegiance prior to becoming a U.S. citizen. “At that exact moment, I forever discarded the layer of burden connected with whether I would be able to live in the United States. I hope you’re blanketed with similar feelings of comfort right now.”
Trump later moved to New York City in 1996.
“My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities these people face, including you, who try to become U.S. citizens,” the former first lady, who became a naturalized citizen in 2006, said.
“Becoming an American citizen comes with responsibility, it means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom,” she told the crowd. “It also means leading by example and contributing to our society. It is a life altering experience that takes time, determination and sometimes, even tremendous strength.”
This is hardly the first time Winston Wolkoff commented on Trump's tactics.
“The hypocrisy of Melania Trump hosting a naturalization event at the National Archives (where Donald is under investigation) is right up there with her so-called Be Best anti-bullying platform (where Donald is Bully #1). This is a strategic move on Donald & Melania’s part," she wrote after the shindig was announced.
“Melania is a vessel of complicity & distraction trying to create a stark contrast from their reality. The Trump’s [sic] ‘actions’ contradict their so called ‘beliefs and values," she continued. “As a mother and wife and someone who cares deeply about our democracy and American values, I know Melania Trump, and she doesn’t care about US.”