Donald Trump Completely Snubs Wife Melania In Message Praising Family After Arraignment
Feeling salty? Donald Trump not-so-discretly snubbed his wife, Melania Trump, while sending love to the rest of his family in his first speech since his arraignment on Tuesday, April 4.
Hours after the disgraced former POTUS was arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to an alleged hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, he thanked his family for supporting him amid his legal battle.
"I have a son here who's done a great job and I have another son here who's done a great job; and Tiffany, and Ivanka," Trump said in his speech, referring to Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39. "And Baron will be great someday. He's tall and smart. But I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much."
Donald shares Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, 41, with first wife Ivana Trump and daughter Tiffany, 29, with ex-wife Marla Maples, 59. 45 is also dad to 17-year-old Barron, whom he shares with Melania.
After clearly snubbing his current wife — who was noticeably absent at her husband's Mar-A-Lago speech — Trump spoke at length about the charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.
"I never knew something like this could happen in America," he told the crowd. "The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those that seek to destroy it."
Ahead of Trump's official indictment, an insider revealed the 52-year-old had been continuing on with her life at the couple's Palm Beach home, as she also missed Trump's historic arraignment in Manhattan.
"Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," the source told an outlet.
As for the reasoning behind her absence, Melania's aide and pal Stephanie Winston Wolkoff pointed out: "Her silence is deliberate, it is her weapon of choice and her protective armor," as OK! reported.
“Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity. She will stand by her husband, as she always does," she added. "I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry.”
Trump's most infamous affair allegedly occurred back in 2006 when he met Daniels at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The probe that led to Trump's arrest had to do with the payment of $130,000 made to the adult film star back when he was a presidential candidate in 2016.
People spoke to the source about Melania's whereabouts.