Donald Trump Completely Snubs Wife Melania In Message Praising Family After Arraignment

Feeling salty? Donald Trump not-so-discretly snubbed his wife, Melania Trump, while sending love to the rest of his family in his first speech since his arraignment on Tuesday, April 4.

Hours after the disgraced former POTUS was arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to an alleged hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, he thanked his family for supporting him amid his legal battle.