Stormy Daniels Would Support Melania Trump Dumping Donald: 'Call Me If You Need Me To Testify At Your Divorce Proceedings'

"If she's in sort of a situation, that is how it appears, then yeah, I feel bad for her. She's a mother," continued the Full Disclosure author. "I would assume that just like me as a mother, her main priority is her child. The other side of that — we don't know what is in their private life."

Daniels admitted she's not sure if Melania, 52, is upset over the claim that she slept with Donald, 76, a year after they married.

"We don't know what goes on behind the doors. We don't know what kind of arrangement they had. I know some freaky people — we don't know," the bombshell emphasized. "We can sit here and talk about it all day long but until she feels the need to speak for herself, then we just won't know."