Stormy Daniels Would Support Melania Trump Dumping Donald: 'Call Me If You Need Me To Testify At Your Divorce Proceedings'
After Donald Trump plead not guilty to 34 felony charges, he was welcomed home by a crowd of supporters at his Mar-A-Lago estate — however, wife Melania Trump was nowhere in sight.
The snub left Stormy Daniels — the woman the ex-POTUS paid off to keep silence about their alleged affair — to believe there could be trouble in store when it come to the spouses' future.
"Anything I say is going to be speculation. So I hesitate," the adult film star, 44, replied when asked about the former first lady during her recent interview on Good Morning Britain. "I would assume that she doesn't need me or anyone else to speak for her. Perhaps her not speaking is her speaking. Silence speaks volumes, if you will."
"If she's in sort of a situation, that is how it appears, then yeah, I feel bad for her. She's a mother," continued the Full Disclosure author. "I would assume that just like me as a mother, her main priority is her child. The other side of that — we don't know what is in their private life."
Daniels admitted she's not sure if Melania, 52, is upset over the claim that she slept with Donald, 76, a year after they married.
"We don't know what goes on behind the doors. We don't know what kind of arrangement they had. I know some freaky people — we don't know," the bombshell emphasized. "We can sit here and talk about it all day long but until she feels the need to speak for herself, then we just won't know."
When asked if she had a message for Melania, Daniels quipped, "Call me if you need me to testify at your divorce proceedings."
As OK! reported, the mom-of-one has stayed mum on the businessman's scandals, but her former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff insisted the ex-FLOTUS is always aware of what's going on.
"Of course she knows about Donald’s affairs, she knows everything. But her silence is her dignity," Wolkoff explained to an outlet. "She will stand by her husband, as she always does. I don’t think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry."