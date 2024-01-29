Melania Trump 'Pressured' Husband Donald Trump to 'Defend Himself' in E. Jean Carroll Case, Claims Ex-Aide

Grisham was asked if Melania is the former president's "target audience in all of this" as he constantly attacks Carroll, who claimed he sexually abused her back in the day.

“I think so. It’s my understanding that she has been really pressuring him to go out there and defend himself in this particular case,” Grisham replied about the former model. “So I think absolutely that he’s probably trying to defend himself with her.”

Grisham added, “But he’s running for president, so he’s wanting to make sure that he’s using this to his advantage, [...] fundraising off of it and whining about how the system is so stacked against him.”