Melania Trump 'Pressured' Husband Donald Trump to 'Defend Himself' in E. Jean Carroll Case, Claims Ex-Aide
Donald Trump was busy in late January with the E. Jean Carroll trial, which he ultimately lost and has to pay her $83 million in defamation charges, and as usual, Melania Trump was nowhere to be found.
But according to Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Melania, 53, still weighed in on the situation — allegedly from behind-the-scenes.
Grisham was asked if Melania is the former president's "target audience in all of this" as he constantly attacks Carroll, who claimed he sexually abused her back in the day.
“I think so. It’s my understanding that she has been really pressuring him to go out there and defend himself in this particular case,” Grisham replied about the former model. “So I think absolutely that he’s probably trying to defend himself with her.”
Grisham added, “But he’s running for president, so he’s wanting to make sure that he’s using this to his advantage, [...] fundraising off of it and whining about how the system is so stacked against him.”
Grisham also revealed that when she was working for Donald following Carroll's accusation he raped her in the '90s, he said, “All you do is deny in these situations Stephanie, you just deny everything all the time, right?”
“I remember specifically feeling like that was a test for me because he stared me down when he asked me that,” Grisham told MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Sunday, January 28.
After the verdict was announced on Friday, January 26, Donald, 77, called the ruling "ridiculous."
"I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," he ranted on Truth Social. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"
- 'This Woman Is a Disgrace!': Donald Trump Launches New Attack Against Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll
- E. Jean Carroll Claims She Slept Through Donald Trump's Town Hall After Grueling Trial and Woke Up to 'Deluge of Hatred'
- Trump Hall of Shame: Meet the 26 Women Who Have Accused The Donald of Sexual Impropriety
On January 29, Carroll spoke about her victory, claiming this is all a way for Donald to get attention amid his 2024 campaign.
"The courtroom was not a courtroom to him, it was a campaign stop. That was clear," she said on CNN This Morning. "He’s using me to win voters. Sexual assault. A man found liable for sexual assault is using the woman he sexually assaulted to get votes."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We’re inspired to not waste a penny of this, and we have some good ideas that we’re working on," she explained of what the money will go toward. "One of the things we could do — seeing as how he’s very instrumental in taking away women’s rights over their bodies across the United States — maybe we could think about how we can restore women their rights."