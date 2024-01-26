Donald Trump Rages Against E. Jean Carroll Judge in Scathing Rants After Storming Out of Courtroom
Donald Trump stormed out of the courtroom during the closing arguments of his E. Jean Carroll trial.
The 77-year-old — who was previously found liable for sexual abuse and defamation — was seen abruptly leaving as the former journalist's lawyer Robert Kaplan told the court that Trump "acts as if rules and laws just don't apply to him," noting the trial is about "getting him to stop" defaming her client "once and for all."
Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll's attorney, asked that the record reflect that "Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom."
Following his departure from the courtroom, Trump raged about the ongoing trial on his Truth Social platform, dubbing it "the E. Jean Carroll False Accusation Case."
"We asked for one trial ... but the Judge wouldn’t give it to us, he made us have two trials on the same Hoax," he wrote on Friday, January 26. "On the second Trial, they were allowed to use whatever information they wanted from the first, but we weren’t allowed to use anything!"
"He wouldn’t allow us to use the totally exonerating Anderson Cooper/CNN Interview on either trial, but none of it in the second," Trump continued. "Our Legal System is in shambles! This is another Biden Demanded Witch Hunt against his Political Opponent, funded and managed by Radical Left Democrats."
In a separate post, Trump insisted, "a President of the United States was accused of doing something he did not do by an UNKNOWN, TO HIM, woman seeking fame, fortune, and publicity for her ridiculous book!"
He also reposted several past social media messages, including one alleging he "never met, saw, or touched" Carroll prior to this trial and another saying he'd been "considered an A-List celebrity for many decades," arguing he wouldn't have been able to go anywhere without paparazzi following him and writing about what he'd been doing on the day he allegedly sexually abused the 80-year-old writer.
The embattled ex-prez returned to the courtroom as his attorney Alina Habba gave her own closing argument, however, Judge Kaplan interrupted her to object to her comments twice. The first objection occurred after she said the sexual assault had not taken place and the second came when she said Carroll's story had "more holes than Swiss cheese."
At one point, Habba quipped to the judge, "In our country, you have the right to speak."
The judge retorted, "You have a constitutional right to some kind of speech and not others," referring to the fact that defamation is not a protected form of speech per the First Amendment.
Carroll is asking for $10 million in punitive and compensatory damages.
The jury could reach a verdict as soon as Friday, January 26.