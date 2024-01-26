Donald Trump Rages Against E. Jean Carroll Judge in Scathing Rants After Storming Out of Courtroom

The embattled ex-prez returned to the courtroom as his attorney Alina Habba gave her own closing argument, however, Judge Kaplan interrupted her to object to her comments twice. The first objection occurred after she said the sexual assault had not taken place and the second came when she said Carroll's story had "more holes than Swiss cheese."

At one point, Habba quipped to the judge, "In our country, you have the right to speak."

The judge retorted, "You have a constitutional right to some kind of speech and not others," referring to the fact that defamation is not a protected form of speech per the First Amendment.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!