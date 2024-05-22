OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Lawyers Discover More Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago Months After FBI Raid: Report

Source: mega
By:

May 22 2024, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump was accused of stashing even more classified documents and attempting to conceal them from the Justice Department.

The filing made by the prosecution aims to strengthen their case against the former president, alleging that he knowingly kept these documents hidden.

Source: mega

Donald Trump had more documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The incident came to light during a legal proceeding, during which Judge Beryl Howell raised concerns over the discovery of classified materials at Trump's residence.

According to a report by Politico, Judge Howell highlighted the prosecution's presentation of compelling evidence regarding Trump's alleged actions.

She emphasized the significance of the situation by stating, “Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”

Source: mega

Donald Trump is facing 91 criminal charges across four indictments.

The unsealed documents also include a series of photos and detailed accounts of how Trump's aides, including Walt Nauta, allegedly moved boxes of classified materials to evade detection. Nauta, who has been charged alongside Trump, is accused of lying to the FBI about his actions.

“In a footnote, Howell also noted that another Trump adviser connected to his Save America PAC had acknowledged scanning the contents of the box that contained the classified materials in 2021 and storing them on a personal laptop provided by the PAC,” Politico's Kyle Cheney reported.

Source: mega

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in 2023.

The controversy unfolded when it was revealed that four pieces of classified material were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate months after the initial FBI raid of the property.

These documents reportedly surfaced after Trump's legal team assured authorities that all classified materials had been returned. This discrepancy raised suspicions and prompted further investigation into the handling of sensitive information by the former president.

The timing of these events is crucial as it coincides with ongoing legal battles Trump has faced following his tenure in office.

Source: mega

Donald Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing.

These allegations have significant implications, as they shed light on potential violations of national security protocols and the mishandling of classified documents.

The gravity of the situation is magnified by the involvement of a former head of state and the implications it carries for the country's legal and political landscape.

The upcoming proceeding on Wednesday, May 22, will mark the first hearing related to the case since Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon postponed the matter indefinitely, citing unresolved issues.

The former president faces 37 criminal charges in the state of Florida for the alleged mishandling of hundreds of classified documents and obstruction of justice.

Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and claimed the indictment is a political "witch hunt" orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

