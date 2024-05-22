Donald Trump's Lawyers Discover More Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago Months After FBI Raid: Report

The incident came to light during a legal proceeding, during which Judge Beryl Howell raised concerns over the discovery of classified materials at Trump's residence.

According to a report by Politico, Judge Howell highlighted the prosecution's presentation of compelling evidence regarding Trump's alleged actions.

She emphasized the significance of the situation by stating, “Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.”