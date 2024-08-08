President Joe Biden 'Not Confident' of Peaceful Transition If Donald Trump Loses the 2024 Election
President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race in July, is nervous for what's to come if Donald Trump doesn't end up becoming the president for the second time.
When asked about his thoughts on if power will be peacefully transferred in January if Kamala Harris comes out on top, he said, "If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all."
The 81-year-old also added that things could get out of hand if Trump, 78, doesn't get his way.
“He means it, all the stuff about if we lose there’ll be a bloodbath,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”
Biden was referring to Trump speaking in March when he said “it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country” if he loses.
However, Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump quickly defended him, stating that there will be "no problem" if he doesn't end up taking over the White House.
"Look, my job at the RNC and our number one focus at the RNC, Chris, has been election integrity. You can argue whatever you want about the 2020 election, but there is no doubt that half the country, maybe more, feels like there was something off in that election, and it is integral to who we are as Americans that we trust our electoral process, so our number one job at the RNC has been ensuring election integrity. We have trainings all across the country because we believe actually making people part of the process demystifies it. We want people in the room to have eyes on every time a vote is cast and every time a vote is counted, and we believe if every legal vote is counted come November 5, Donald Trump will be president," Lara told Chris Cuomo.
She continued, “Now people of course try to argue about January 6th all the time. I understand that. Here’s the reality. Donald Trump did leave the White House. Donald Trump, even despite the fact that he does not believe he lost that election in 2020, he left the White House. There will be no problem. It is my job to make sure that people who are voting for Donald Trump feel like their vote matters and their vote counts, and I can assure you, if he does not legally and legitimately win this election, there will be no problem.”
During the presidential debate on CNN in June, Donald was asked if he would accept the 2024 election results, to which he replied, "If it's a fair and legal and good election, absolutely."