Melania Trump Drops Major Hint She's Getting Ready to Join Donald on the Campaign Trail After Staying Out of the Spotlight for Months
Is Melania Trump gearing up to join husband Donald Trump on his campaign trail?
The former first lady, 54, dropped a big hint on Tuesday, June 18, when she was seen arriving at Trump Tower in all-white look. According to body language expert Judi James, her outfit is an "echo from the past."
"The all-white look isn’t just about celebrity though, it’s a look she styled out frequently during the last days of the Trump reign at the White House when her radiant, fairy-godmother vibe looked wholesome and spotless," James told Daily Express.
"It’s another suggestion of wealth though as top-to-toe white is a challenging look when you’re navigating a city like New York and implies you’re all about the chauffeured limos rather than a grimy subway," she continued. "As an echo from the past it could suggest an intention to recreate her FLOTUS brand though, being eye-catching and confident but without looking deliberately attention-seeking."
While Donald, 78, was in Wisconsin for a rally, it looks like his wife stayed behind in New York City, as she was seen carrying a Hermes Birkin bag in new photos obtained by Page Six.
Though Donald previously claimed his wife doesn't like the spotlight, former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believes their relationship is all an act.
"Many may think 'DADDY’S HOME' is a Father’s Day video. Nope! Millions of Americans watched the Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star. Marrying Melania & making her a Vogue Cover model —legitimized them both," Stephanie claimed, referring to a throwback video of the pair with their son, Barron Trump.
"What catapulted Donald J. Trump 'businessman' and his 'supermodel' wife to the White House was a MIRAGE created by Survivor producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker," she continued. "Editor in chief of Variety & NYT bestselling author @RaminSetoodeh chronicles the definitive untold story of Trump’s years as a reality TV star & how Trump himself admits he might not have been president without The Apprentice."
This is hardly the first time Stephanie has commented on their relationship.
“She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him,” she previously said. “It’s a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president.”
“She knew exactly what she was getting into. She accepted it and she continues to accept it. People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things,” she added.