'It's All by Design': Melania Trump Chose Not to Speak at RNC After Being Asked 'Multiple Times' to Do So

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins shared that Melania was reluctant to speak despite being asked several times before her husband accepted his party's nomination for president for the third consecutive time.

Kaitlan mentioned that the former first lady declined multiple requests to speak, similar to the approach taken by the wife of Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance – Usha Vance – who spoke at the convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17.

When asked about Melania's presence in Wisconsin, the CNN anchor highlighted her independent nature, stating: "It's all by design ... And really, as we know and witnessed Melania Trump — when she was the first lady of the United States and Donald Trump was in office — she does things on her own accord and often cannot be pressured or convinced into doing something. If she does not want to do it."