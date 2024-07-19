'It's All by Design': Melania Trump Chose Not to Speak at RNC After Being Asked 'Multiple Times' to Do So
Former First Lady Melania Trump attended the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, but chose not to address the crowd as her husband, former President Donald Trump, officially became the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins shared that Melania was reluctant to speak despite being asked several times before her husband accepted his party's nomination for president for the third consecutive time.
Kaitlan mentioned that the former first lady declined multiple requests to speak, similar to the approach taken by the wife of Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance – Usha Vance – who spoke at the convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 17.
When asked about Melania's presence in Wisconsin, the CNN anchor highlighted her independent nature, stating: "It's all by design ... And really, as we know and witnessed Melania Trump — when she was the first lady of the United States and Donald Trump was in office — she does things on her own accord and often cannot be pressured or convinced into doing something. If she does not want to do it."
Although Melania delivered speeches at the GOP conventions in 2016 and 2020, she was expected to speak for a third time at this year's convention to support her husband's candidacy.
Collins emphasized that despite personal appeals from multiple sources, Melania remained firm in her decision not to have a speaking role.
The CNN anchor stated: "I'm told by two sources that multiple people appealed personally to the former first lady to speak at this convention as we've seen, happened in the modern political era. But she declined to do so."
- 'She Hates Him': Donald Trump Ridiculed as Wife Melania Avoids Kissing Him on the Lips at Republican National Convention
- 'Very Sad': Shailene Woodley Under Fire for Sharing Melania Trump's Statement About Donald's Assassination Attempt
- Ivanka Trump Thanks Secret Service Members While Addressing Donald's 'Senseless' Assassination Attempt: 'I Love You, Dad'
"She did not want to have a speaking role at this convention. Now that's notable because, typically, we've seen, as we did last night with Senator Vance's wife, political spouses come out we tried to reveal a softer side of their spouse," Kaitlan continued.
"They're not often talking about policy, but we will not be seeing Melania Trump in a speaking capacity tonight, even though she was asked multiple times to do so."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, many of the former president's loudest critics pointed out the awkward moment during the convention where the first lady appeared to not want to kiss her husband on the lips.
While at the event — which happened five days after Donald was almost assassinated at a Pennsylvania rally — Melania took to the stage with her husband and noticeably avoided his mouth, opting to kiss his cheek instead.