Melania Trump Reveals Husband Donald's 'Demands' in Resurfaced Interview

Photo of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump revealed what it's like to be married to Donald Trump.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Melania Trump shed light on the expectations Donald has for her as his wife in a resurfaced video clip from a 2005 interview with the late Larry King.

When King asked if her husband had any "demands" in their marriage or if he was a "controlling" man, Melania insisted her spouse was "very fair," but she admitted he did have some rules for her.

melania trump reveals husband donald demands resurfaced interview
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump married Melania in 2005.

"I knew what I was getting into. Donald has his demands, but I knew this before I said 'I do,'" the former first lady explained. "He values loyalty, respect, and he has high expectations. There were things he expected from me, and I respected that. Donald wanted a wife who would stand by his side but knew her place."

The former model added you needed to be "strong and confident" to be married to the New York billionaire.

melania trump reveals husband donald demands resurfaced interview
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump said you need to be 'strong and confident' to be married to Donald Trump.

Social media users flooded the comments section of the clip on CNN's YouTube channel and expressed their shock at her admission.

One viewer wrote: "I've seen so many videos where Melania looks absolutely disgusted at Donald Trump, rolling her eyes when he speaks, refusing to hold his hand sometimes. Feels like she has been trapped in a loveless marriage."

A second user pointed out: "He was paying Stormy Daniels for s-- not long after this! It's amazing how even a sick person can become president."

Another person commented: "Awesome interview. Who else watched this November of 2024?"

melania trump reveals husband donald demands resurfaced interview
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

In another recently unearthed interview with Inside Edition from 2019, Melania detailed her strict diet. The outlet reported that Melania drank a smoothie for breakfast every morning, which she made by blending together spinach, carrots, blueberries, apple juice and fat-free yogurt.

In addition to her nutrition-packed smoothie, the former model would also eat seven pieces of "fresh" fruit every day, with her favorites said to be apples and peaches.

Melania doesn't always stick to the diet. She also revealed she'd indulge in some dark chocolate and the "occasional" ice cream.

melania trump reveals husband donald demands resurfaced interview
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was missing for most of the 2024 campaign.

As OK! previously reported, the former first lady was absent for most of Donald's 2024 presidential campaign, choosing to focus on her son Barron Trump's transition to college, according to some insiders. The model wasn't even with her spouse the night of the election.

However, she was recently seen having dinner with the president-elect and Barron at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, November 24.

Another guest at the resort filmed a video showing the trio eating with Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, in the middle of the patio, which was packed with other diners.

