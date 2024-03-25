OK Magazine
'Such a Pervert': Donald Trump Called Out for Getting Handsy With Bride at Her Wedding — Watch

donald trump wedding handsy
Source: MEGA/@RonFilipkowski/Twitter
Mar. 25 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Donald Trump attended a wedding at Mar-a-Lago in late March, and of course, the moment went viral.

In a new clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president, 77, can be seen posing for a photo with the bride and groom as he whispered in the guy's ear while holding hands with the woman.

"I wonder what he says to the groom here?" Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote alongside the video.

donald trump wedding handsy
Source: mega

Donald Trump held hands with the bride at her wedding.

People soon began to weigh in on the viral moment.

One person wrote, "He’s such a pervert," while another said, "'I need 6 seconds in the back with her.'"

A third person added, "Notice his holding hands with the bride, SECURITY!" while a fourth person brought up how Trump might be going broke after failing to cough over $500 million, stemming from the civil fraud judgment. "He’s asking if he can get a few dollars," they wrote.

donald trump wedding handsy
Source: mega

Donald Trump recently was caught starring at another woman who wasn't his wife.

This is hardly the first time Trump's antics have exposed.

As OK! previously reported, Trump made headlines for staring at a woman who wore a tight-fitted dress. "Not Melania," the caption read, referring to his wife.

donald trump wedding handsy
Source: mega

Donald Trump is rarely seen with wife Melania Trump.

One person wrote, "Trump is a creep and he needs to wear a bra. Gross," while another added, "Disgusting old man."

A third person added, "Creepy," while a fourth asked, "He looks smitten. Is that Melania 2.0?"

Donald previously claimed his wife doesn't want to be in the spotlight, which is why they're rarely together.

“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he previously declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”

donald trump wedding handsy
Source: @RonFilipkowski/Twitter

Donald Trump danced with the bride and groom at a recent wedding.

The two recently made a public appearance together on March 19, where Melania was asked if she would join her husband at future events, she replied: "Stay tuned."

"When a journalist asked, 'Mrs. Trump, are you going to return to the campaign trail with your husband?' Melania said,'“Stay Tuned.' Let me interpret this for you DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATHE!" Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania, ripped her apart via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 19.

