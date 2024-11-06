Donald Trump Shares Baseless Claim of 'Massive Cheating' in Philadelphia on Election Day
Donald Trump shared the rumor that there may already be election interference happening in a key state.
On Tuesday, November 5, the 78-year-old took to his Truth Social platform and said there was "a lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia." He added that law enforcement was on the way.
Minutes later, he posted that "heavy law enforcement" was now present in both Philadelphia, Penn., and Detroit, Mich. — both battleground states.
However, CNN reported that they contacted Philadelphia police, who said they had not been made aware of any voter issues.
It was later confirmed that Seth Bluestein, a Republican on the Philadelphia City Commission who also serves on the city's Board of Elections, said there was "absolutely no truth to this allegation."
"It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure," he said, per CNN. "We have been in regular contact with the RNC. We have been responsive to every report of irregularities at the polls to ensure Philadelphians can vote safely and securely."
As OK! previously reported, Trump has repeatedly threatened legal action against voters, attorneys and donors who may potentially attempt to cheat in the 2024 presidential election.
"I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election," he wrote via Truth Social last month. "It was a Disgrace to our Nation!"
"Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law," he continued. "Which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again."
"We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T!" Trump added. "Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."
This comes after Trump claimed he would accept the results of the presidential election if he believed it was "fair."
"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I'd be the first one to acknowledge it," he said on Tuesday, November 5, shortly after casting his own vote. "And I think it's, well, so far, I think it's been fair ... We went in with a very big lead today, and it looks like Republicans have shown up in force. So we'll see how it turns out."