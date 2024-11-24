Barron Trump Goes Viral for Speaking in Mom Melania's Accent in Unearthed Footage — Watch
Barron Trump has social media completely obsessed.
An unearthed clip from a 2010 segment on Larry King where the famous offspring, 18, hops around his father, Donald Trump's office and talks to his mother, Melania Trump, about his suitcase went viral after people were shocked by Barron's Slovenian accent.
"I like my suitcase," the blonde tot tells the incoming President, 78, and First Lady, 54, as he picks up the Louis Vuitton luggage. "I have to go to school now?"
"Yeah, you will have lunch, and then you go to school," Melania replies to Barron.
"Obsessed with saying 'I like… I like my suitcase' like little Slovenian Barron Trump," one X, formerly known as Twitter, said about the video.
"That audio of Barron Trump saying 'I like my sootcase' sends me every time," a second chimed in.
"Barron Trump has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and show up to NYU with an LV suitcase for class," a third added of where the future first son goes to college.
"I can't help but giggle every time I hear or see this video his Slovenian accent is so cuteness," another penned.
When he's not making the internet howl with laughter, Barron allegedly helped Donald secure his win in the 2024 election. As OK! previously reported, the wife of Eric Trump, Lara Trump said her relative was a major help with their campaign.
"There have been many times I've been traveling during the campaign with my father-in-law in the car, going to places, and Barron would call, and he'll say, ‘Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes,'" she explained during a recent appearance on the "Autism Capital" podcast.
The right-wing leader's senior advisor, Jason Miller, also emphasized what an important role Barron played in getting his dad back into the White House. "Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do," the staffer explained in a recent interview. "I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."
However, according to Melania, he's been focused on his studies. "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," the former model said in an interview. "I'm very proud of what he grew up to [be]. His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable."