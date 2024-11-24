Barron Trump Goes Viral for Speaking in Mom Melania's Accent in Unearthed Footage — Watch

"I like my suitcase," the blonde tot tells the incoming President, 78, and First Lady, 54, as he picks up the Louis Vuitton luggage. "I have to go to school now?"

"Yeah, you will have lunch, and then you go to school," Melania replies to Barron.

"Obsessed with saying 'I like… I like my suitcase' like little Slovenian Barron Trump," one X, formerly known as Twitter, said about the video.