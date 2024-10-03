Melania Trump Reveals How She Reacted to Husband Donald's Political Ambitions
Melania Trump was apparently all for her husband, Donald Trump, getting into the political world.
When talking to Sean Hannity, who has been friends with Donald, 78, for quite some time, the former first lady, 54, wa asked to verify a story he had once heard.
“When he was thinking about it, we had a lot of late-night conversations about issues, and we would kind of go back and forth and debate,” Hannity recalled. ”... And when he brought the issue to you that he was thinking of running, you’re quoted to say: ‘Well, you know, if you run, you’re going to win.’”
She replied that it was a "true story."
“I saw how people react to him, and he [has] a passion for this country, and we travel all around the world, and he was making speeches at that time, and I saw what the people want, and I think the country was ready for change,” she said. “They wanted to have somebody who was not in politics, politics all the time, and I saw it. I saw in him as well that he really wants to do at that time. He was talking for many, many years, but he really felt 2016 was the right time.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, she warned her husband that it wouldn't be easy to step into the political world.
“And I said, you know, this will not be very pleasant,” she recalled.
This time around, Melania explained why it's important Donald makes it back to the White House for the second time.
“The world, and especially the United States, is more divided than ever before, we are dealing with much more danger and especially we see what’s going on on the world and the threats that we get and my husband, what he went through in the last few months," she shared.
She also claimed she wasn't surprised when her husband was first impeached “because I saw how they treat him, how the media was against him.”
“I think they are afraid of his strength,” she added.
Donald was impeached twice — once for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and a second time for inciting the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. He was acquitted both times.