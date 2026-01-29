'Nobody Is in Charge of Me': 'Private' Melania Trump Reveals Why She's a 'Selective Person'
Jan. 29 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Melania Trump is opening up about who she really is.
On Wednesday, January 28, the first lady stopped by Fox News’ roundtable show The Five to promote her upcoming documentary, Melania, which arrives in theaters on January 30. During the conversation, host Jessica Tarlov asked her what she hopes viewers learn about her that they may not already know.
Trump didn’t hesitate to make her stance clear, saying, "I think in every scene they will see how I work, who I am, how I communicate with people and they will know me a little bit more. I’m a very private person and a very selective person. What I do, what I don’t do. When I talk, when I don’t talk. That's my choice.”
She went on to stress her independence, adding, "Nobody is in charge of me and I'm not in charge of anybody else."
According to Amazon News, the documentary “chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, capturing Mrs. Trump as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the nation’s capital.”
The film also teases “exclusive footage of critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments,” offering a rare look at Trump as she steps back into the role of first lady and manages the pressures that come with it.
“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration,” the model said. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”
Later in the discussion, the mom-of-one reflected on her long marriage to Donald Trump, whom she wed in 2005 — years before they entered the political world.
One of the show’s hosts asked her directly, “What's your relationship with the president, not knowing he was going to be president?”
Melania responded with confidence, saying, “Well, I always thought you know that one day he might go and run, and I always told him if you do it, you will win because I knew how much people loved him. So, and here we are again.”
The conversation eventually turned lighter, shifting to Donald’s now-viral YMCA dance moves that frequently pop up at rallies and public events.
“I like it at a certain times. Okay, some days was not appropriate, and I told him so, but it's his dance, and I think people love it. People in sports all around the world are dancing, and it's a great atmosphere when he does so, bringing happiness and fun as well,” Melania explained.