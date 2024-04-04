'Evil' Melania Trump Slammed by Ex-Aide for Having a 'Pathetic' Excuse to Opt Out of Being on the Campaign Trail
Melania Trump hasn't been seen on the campaign trial much, and according to a source, it's because she felt "betrayed by her staff" when she was the first lady from 2016 to 2020.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Trump, 53, slammed the model for her "pathetic" excuse.
"The AUDACITY! For any human being to make EXCUSES for Melania Trump not campaigning with Donald because she 'felt betrayed by her staff' is PATHETIC. Melania LIED & watched the media & her WH CRUCIFY me & then she used her DOJ to try and SILENCE me. EVIL!" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people weren't surprised to hear that Melania could be lying. One person wrote, "It's not like anyone can expect truth, ethics or integrity from either Melania or Donald Trump," while another said, "She came into the WH having lied about her education, plagiarized a speech, & being all in on the racist birther nonsense. Then she refused to move to DC for 6 mos & did nothing as FLOTUS, while costing US taxpayers millions.Then we learned she lied about speaking French & Italian."
A third person added, "It's because it's not in her contract, so she's probably with whomever she's dating it's not complicated ya'll," while a fourth said, "I believe you Stephanie, 100 percent."
This is hardly the first time Stephanie has spoken out against her former pal. As OK! previously reported, she called out Melania after she was asked about joining her husband at events going forward.
"When a journalist asked, 'Mrs. Trump, are you going to return to the campaign trail with your husband?' Melania said, 'Stay Tuned.' Let me interpret this for you DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATHE!" Stephanie said on March 19.
Prior to Melania's rare appearance with Donald, he previously defended his wife for not being present during most of his events.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he said at the time. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”