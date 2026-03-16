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Does Melania Trump Have Friends? First Lady's 'Only Obvious Companion' Is Her Son Barron, Claims Journalist Joanna Coles

Photo of Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's recent documentary may have highlighted just how lonely the first lady appears to be.

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March 16 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump recently admitted she lives a life of solitude — and now even critics are wondering if she has any real friends at all by her side.

Following the release of the first lady's Melania documentary, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video last week after a short-lived theater run, viewers were left feeling almost sorry for the wife of President Donald Trump and "how lonely she seems to be," according to Joanna Coles, chief creative and content officer for The Daily Beast.

"Across all the carefully curated scenes, there isn’t a single friend. No one she’s filmed laughing with over coffee. No conspiratorial aside: 'Can you believe it, Donald’s pulled it off again,'" Joanna wrote in a Substack post titled "Does Melania Trump Have Any Real Friends?"

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Donald Trump Is 'Clearly a Visitor' in Wife Melania's World

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Image of Not much is known about Melania Trump's personal life.
Source: MEGA

Not much is known about Melania Trump's personal life.

Rather than having a girl group to support her, Melania seems to only be surrounded by people "on the payroll" — including event planner David Monn, fashion designer Adam Lippes, as well as various other stylists, aides and handlers, Joanna noted.

The renowned journalist continued, "One supporting character, her husband, Donald Trump, pops into Melaniaworld only on occasion—and when he does, he’s clearly a visitor, not a resident."

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Melania Trump Admits She's 'Often Alone at the Top'

Image of Donald Trump had zero reaction when his wife, Melania, confessed she's 'often alone at the top.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had zero reaction when his wife, Melania, confessed she's 'often alone at the top.'

According to Joanna, "The documentary makes it very clear that the First Lady shares very little with the President, including a language she speaks even less fluently than he does."

The former chief content officer for Hearst Magazines said Melania's "isolation was underlined" in the former model's speech for Women's History Month last week, as the U.S. commander-in-chief's spouse admitted she's "often alone at the top" while calling herself a "visionary" who doesn't let solitude keep her from success.

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Barron Trump Is Melania's 'Only Obvious Companion'

Image of Barron Trump is Melania's only child.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is Melania's only child.

President Trump was unfazed by his wife's confession, "offering no sympathy" toward Melania's feelings of loneliness, per Joanna.

"My creative mind dances, filling my imagination with originality," Melania declared during her speech.

While Melania might not have a posse of peeps, there's one person who will never leave her side — the first lady and President Trump's son, Barron, 19, whom Joanna called her "only obvious companion."

Image of Melania Trump is fiercely protective of son Barron.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is fiercely protective of son Barron.

With Barron clearly being Melania's closest family member, the mom-of-one is also fiercely protective of her son and reportedly "deeply uncomfortable" having him in the spotlight.

"Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," a source told Rob Shuter in November 2025. "He's in college. He wants a quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him."

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